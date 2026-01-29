Measles case reported in south Orange County

(Santa Ana, CA) — The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) has confirmed a case of measles in a young adult who recently travelled internationally. The HCA is notifying individuals who were exposed to the person in healthcare settings. Potential community exposure locations during their infectious period include the following:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been 416 confirmed cases of measles in the United States so far in 2026, and 2,255 cases in 2025, the highest annual case count in more than 30 years.

“Measles is highly contagious. Anyone planning domestic or international travel—or hosting visitors—should be fully vaccinated at least two weeks beforehand. Adults and others who are not immune remain at risk, especially as outbreaks continue across the country and worldwide,” said Dr. Anissa Davis, Deputy County Health Officer. “Vaccination is the best protection.”

Common symptoms include fever, cough, red watery eyes, and a rash that typically begins on the head before spreading to the rest of the body. Measles is the most contagious disease known, and it spreads very easily through the air and by direct contact with an infected person. People are contagious from approximately four days before the rash begins through four days after the rash appears.

Anyone who suspects they may have measles should call their medical provider before arriving at the medical office to avoid exposing others. Clinicians should immediately report any suspected measles cases to the OC Health Care Agency for guidance and testing coordination.

Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent measles. About measles immunization:

Over 800 million doses of the MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine have been administered worldwide. Decades of research and real-world experience show that the vaccine is highly effective at preventing serious illnesses like measles, mumps, and rubella.

While no medical intervention is completely without risk, most side effects from the MMR vaccine are mild – like a sore arm or low fever. Serious reactions are rare, and the vaccine’s protection against dangerous diseases far outweighs the risks.

Public health agencies around the world, including the CDC and World Health Organization (WHO), continue to monitor vaccine safety closely.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practice and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) recommend MMR vaccination to protect against measles, mumps and rubella.

Immunizing household members, including children, adolescents, and adults, is the best way to protect infants who are too young to receive the MMR vaccine.

Infants should receive their first MMR vaccine at 12-15 months of age. The second dose of MMR is given between 4 and 6 years of age, before starting school.

Measles is found in many parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Children 6 to 12 months of age who are traveling internationally are recommended to receive a dose of the MMR vaccine prior to travel, to decrease their risk of infection.

Children 12 months and older, as well as adults, should receive two doses, at least 28 days apart, before travel if not already vaccinated.

For more information about measles, visit www.cdc.gov/measles or www.ochealthinfo.com/measles.

