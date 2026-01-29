Police task force busts transnational burglary ring targeting pricy O.C. homes

Irvine, Calif. (January 28, 2026) – The Newport Beach Police Department (NBPD) and the Irvine Police Department (IPD) have arrested three adult men believed to be linked to a transnational organized residential burglary crime ring.

Police task force busts sneaks up on transnational burglars in Irvine

Over the past few months, a burglary crew has been suspected of committing several residential burglaries in Newport Beach.

The same men are suspected of traveling from Los Angeles County to the Shady Canyon area of Irvine on January 10 and conspiring to burglarize a residence.

While being surveilled by Detectives, the suspects jumped over a fence while carrying backpacks. Detectives believe the suspect’s plans were disrupted before a burglary occurred.

The suspects then traveled to the Turtle Rock area, where prior burglaries had occurred. There, they were seen walking into an open space and crouching in nearby bushes before fleeing the area at a high rate of speed in a vehicle.

After the Newport Beach Police Department developed a strong lead, NBPD detectives partnered with IPD detectives to identify those involved. Following extensive surveillance and evidence gathering, the joint investigation led to the arrest of three suspects today.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and are looking for an additional suspect.

The successful arrest of these suspects sends a clear message that criminal activity will not be tolerated in Irvine or Newport Beach. Through close coordination, information sharing, and joint investigative efforts, the Irvine Police Department and Newport Beach Police Department continue to work as partners to prevent crime and keep residents safe.

Suspects arrested and booked at Orange County Jail on burglary charges:

1. John Brayan Soliz-Reinoso , 32, of Reseda

, 32, of 2. Francisco Alegria , 32, of Reseda

, 32, of Reseda 3. Daniel Mejias-Reinoso, 22, of Northridge

Detectives ask other victims, witnesses, or anyone with additional footage of the incidents to contact:

Irvine Police Detective Mike Ward by emailing mward@cityofirvine.org. Newport Beach Police Detective Joshua Granger by emailing jgranger@nbpd.org.

Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Based on current California law and the details provided in the January 28, 2026, arrest report, the suspects face significant criminal penalties for their alleged involvement in a transnational residential burglary ring.

If convicted of the charges related to residential burglary and conspiracy, the suspects face the following under California Penal Code 459 and 182 PC:

First-Degree Residential Burglary (PC 459): This is a “straight” felony in California. Prison Time: Conviction typically carries a sentence of 2, 4, or 6 years in state prison. “Strike” Offense: Residential burglary is a “serious felony” and counts as a strike under California’s Three Strikes Law . This means a conviction could double the sentence for any future felony or lead to a 25-years-to-life sentence on a third strike.

This is a “straight” felony in California. Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (PC 182): Suspects who conspire to commit a felony face the same punishment as the underlying felony itself.

Fines: Suspects may be ordered to pay fines of up to $10,000.

Recent Legal Enhancements (2026)

The suspects’ alleged connection to a “transnational organized residential burglary crime ring” may trigger specific enhancements implemented in late 2024 and 2025:

Organized Theft Enhancements (AB 1960): Effective since late 2024, this law mandates enhanced sentences for large-scale property theft. If the value of the property taken or damaged exceeds $50,000 , mandatory additional prison time is required.

Effective since late 2024, this law mandates enhanced sentences for large-scale property theft. If the value of the property taken or damaged exceeds , mandatory additional prison time is required. Multiple Occasions (AB 2943): Under new laws effective January 1, 2025 , repeat organized theft offenses committed within a 12-month period can lead to aggregated felony charges.

Under , repeat organized theft offenses committed within a 12-month period can lead to aggregated felony charges. Organized Retail and Property Crime Crackdown: Governor Newsom’s 2025 public safety plan significantly increased funding for proactive operations, making it more likely that prosecutors will seek the maximum allowable “serious felony” designations for organized groups.

All three suspects—John Brayan Soliz-Reinoso, Francisco Alegria, and Daniel Mejias-Reinoso—are currently booked at the Orange County Jail.

Where are the Suspects From?

The suspects are described as being linked to a transnational organized residential burglary crime ring.

This terminology often refers to “burglary tourism,” a trend involving foreign nationals who enter the U.S.—sometimes using the Visa Waiver Program—specifically to commit high-end residential thefts.

Law enforcement agencies in Southern California, including the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, have frequently linked such organized rings to groups from South American countries like Chile, Colombia, and Peru.

