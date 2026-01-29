Wed. Jan 28th, 2026
Crime Huntington Beach

Retail theft suspects arrested in coastal O.C. with help from a police drone

ByArt Pedroza

Jan 28, 2026

Yesterday, two suspects who walked out with over $1,000 in stolen merchandise quickly learned that shopping sprees don’t end well when you skip the checkout line, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

After getting into their getaway car, the vehicle was located minutes later at a nearby shopping center, near another commonly targeted retail store.

With officers on the ground and the HBPD Drone as First Responder (DFR) in the sky, both suspects were confirmed inside the vehicle and taken into custody without incident. The stolen merchandise was recovered inside the vehicle.

This case underscores the importance of collaboration between businesses and law enforcement, resulting in rapid communication, effective teamwork, and tangible results. We’re proud of our ongoing partnership with our business community as we continue to protect employees, customers, and local businesses throughout our city.

And as always, crimes don’t pay in HB.

Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the details of the incident and California law, the suspects likely face felony-level charges because the value of the stolen merchandise exceeds the $950 threshold for petty theft. 

According to recent Huntington Beach Police Department Adult Arrest Logs, individuals arrested under similar circumstances on January 27, 2026, were charged with: 

  • Grand Theft – Shoplifting: Charged when the value of stolen goods exceeds $950.
  • Conspiracy to Commit a Crime: Often applied when two or more suspects work together to carry out a theft.
  • Theft with Priors: If either suspect has a history of theft, they can face enhanced penalties under Penal Code 666

Potential Penalties

Under current California law and recent Proposition 36 updates, suspects convicted of these crimes may face: 

  • Imprisonment: Felony grand theft is a “wobbler” that can result in 16 months to 3 years in county jail or state prison.
  • Fines: Convictions can lead to substantial fines, often up to $10,000 for felony-level offenses.
  • Restitution: Suspects are typically required to pay the business for any losses or damages incurred.
  • Probation: A judge may also order formal probation for up to two years as part of the sentence. 

