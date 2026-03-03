Tue. Mar 3rd, 2026
Police arrested three suspects and recovered two stolen vehicles in Westminster

ByArt Pedroza

Mar 2, 2026

On 2/26/2026, at 7:55 a.m., police officers were contacted by Orange County Auto Theft Task Force (OCATT) detectives who were following a stolen vehicle linked to multiple crimes into Westminster, according to the Westminster Police Department.

WPD Officers located the vehicle at Beach Boulevard and Hazard Avenue and conducted a felony stop resulting in the recovery of the vehicle and arrest of two subjects.

At 5:25 p.m., WPD police officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Westminster Boulevard and Magnolia St. WPD Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop resulting in the recovery of the vehicle and arrest of the suspect.

Potential Primary Charges and Penalties

  • Grand Theft Auto (Penal Code 487(d)(1)): Since the vehicles were reported stolen, suspects may be charged with this “wobbler” offense.
    • Felony: Up to 3 years in state prison and fines up to $10,000.
    • Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail.
    • Enhancements: Sentences can increase by 1–2 years if the vehicle’s value exceeds $65,000 or $200,000.
  • Unlawful Taking or Driving of a Vehicle (Vehicle Code 10851): Often called “joyriding,” this applies if the suspect drove the car without consent, regardless of intent to keep it permanently.
    • Felony: Up to 3 years in jail.
    • Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.
  • Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (Penal Code 496d): This charge applies to those found in possession of a vehicle they knew was stolen.
    • Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in jail and/or up to $10,000 in fines.
    • Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine. 

Aggravating Factors and Additional Crimes

The WPD noted that the first vehicle was “linked to multiple crimes” and followed by OCATT (Orange County Auto Theft Task Force) detectives. This often leads to additional charges such as: 

  • Conspiracy: If multiple subjects (as in the 7:55 AM arrest) worked together to commit thefts.
  • Possession of Burglary Tools: Often charged if tools used to steal cars are found during the felony stop.
  • Sentence Enhancements: If the suspects have prior vehicle theft convictions, they may face up to 4 years in jail.

