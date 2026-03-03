Three O.C. commercial burglary suspects arrested after two police pursuits

Three arrests made yesterday for commercial burglary. At approximately 6:22 a.m. on Sunday, police officers responded to a burglary in progress call at a warehouse located in the 600 block of Paularino Avenue, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

One suspect at the scene was taken into custody.

Officers observed two vehicles fleeing the scene. One vehicle went up the wrong direction on the 55 freeway and the pursuit of that vehicle was subsequently terminated.

Anyone with information on the outstanding suspects who fled in a white van can contact Det. Ashby at 714-754-5081.

The other vehicle fled toward the 5 North freeway; OCSD’s helicopter Duke assisted. The pursuit of that vehicle terminated in Lakewood and two suspects were arrested with the help of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office, CHP, and Orange County Sheriff’s canines.

Penalties Faced by the Suspects

1. Commercial Burglary (PC 459)

Because the incident involved a warehouse (a non-residential structure), it is classified as Second-Degree Burglary. This is a “wobbler” offense in California, meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony.

Felony Charge: If charged as a felony, suspects face 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail. They may also be fined up to $10,000 .

If charged as a felony, suspects face in county jail. They may also be fined up to . Misdemeanor Charge: If charged as a misdemeanor, the maximum penalty is one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

2. Reckless Evading (VC 2800.2)

The two suspects captured in Lakewood after a high-speed pursuit involving multiple agencies and a helicopter could face additional charges for fleeing from officers with “willful or wanton disregard for safety”.

Felony Evading: This carries a sentence of 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison.

This carries a sentence of in state prison. Misdemeanor Evading: This can result in 6 months to 1 year in county jail and fines between $1,000 and $10,000.

3. Potential Enhancements

Prior Convictions: If any of the suspects have prior felony convictions, their sentences could be increased by one year for each prior.

If any of the suspects have prior felony convictions, their sentences could be increased by for each prior. Conspiracy: Since multiple people were involved in the heist, prosecutors may also add Conspiracy (PC 182) charges, which typically carry the same weight as the underlying felony.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related