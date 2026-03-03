Vehicle Safety Recalls Week starts today; CHP advises to check if your vehicle is dangerous

March 2 through March 8, 2026, marks Vehicle Safety Recalls Week, a critical initiative led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to urge drivers to check for open safety recalls.

The CHP is asking drivers to check of their vehicles are part of various recalls. Visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and schedule a free repair if your vehicle is affected

Despite the ease of checking, millions of vehicles with dangerous, unrepaired defects remain on the road today. In 2024 alone, over 29 million vehicles were recalled across the United States, yet data suggests that approximately one out of every five cars currently in operation still has an open recall. Safety recalls are not just minor inconveniences; they address serious defects in components like airbags, brakes, and steering systems that can increase the risk of crashes, injuries, or even fatalities.

Automakers have issued several massive recalls in the first months of 2026, highlighting the scale of potential risks. For instance, Ford recently issued a recall for over 4 million vehicles, including the F-150 and Maverick, due to a software glitch that causes trailer brakes to fail. Nissan has recalled over 600,000 Rogue SUVs for engine fire risks, while Subaru issued a “park outside” warning for certain Crosstrek Hybrids due to fuel leaks. Furthermore, Stellantis recalled thousands of Jeep Grand Cherokees because rear coil springs may detach while driving, creating a major hazard for everyone on the road.

The dangerous reality of driving these unrepaired vehicles cannot be overstated. The Takata airbag recall, the largest in history, has resulted in 28 deaths in the U.S. because defective airbags can explode and spray metal shrapnel. Beyond physical danger, ignoring a recall can lead to a “Do Not Drive” order, which effectively grounds your vehicle. There are also legal and financial repercussions; if an unrepaired defect causes an accident, insurance companies may deny claims, and you could face significant liability.

Checking your vehicle is quick, easy, and entirely free. First, find your VIN, which is a 17-character code usually found on your dashboard or inside the driver’s door. Next, visit the NHTSA Recall Search Tool to see if your car is affected. Finally, if there is an open recall, schedule a free repair with your local authorized dealer immediately. By law, manufacturers must fix these safety defects at no cost to you. Your safety, and the safety of everyone on the road, starts with making sure your vehicle is truly road-ready.

Examples of current Vehicle Recalls

Below are notable examples illustrating the severe risks of driving recalled vehicles without completing the necessary repairs.

Fatal Takata Airbag Explosion (Corona, CA): In 2017, Delia Robles, a 50-year-old grandmother, died in a low-speed collision in Corona while driving a 2001 Honda Civic . Though the crash occurred at only 25 mph—a speed most drivers survive—the car’s recalled Takata airbag exploded, sending metal shrapnel into her body. Honda had issued a recall for the vehicle years prior, but the repair was never completed.

Lexus "Unintended Acceleration" Crash (San Diego, CA): One of the most famous cases involved a 2009 crash that killed an off-duty California Highway Patrol officer and three family members. The Lexus ES 350 accelerated uncontrollably due to an improperly secured floor mat that jammed the accelerator pedal. This tragedy prompted a massive 3.8 million vehicle recall by Toyota to address floor mat and pedal entrapment issues.

Self-Driving Software Malfunction (San Francisco, CA): In late 2023, a Cruise autonomous vehicle was involved in a "grisly accident" where it dragged a pedestrian after a collision. This led to a recall of all 950 Cruise self-driving cars to update software and a temporary ban by California regulators.

Ford Explorer Rollaway Incidents: Federal regulators have investigated reports of Ford Explorers rolling away even when in "Park," leading to collisions with utility poles and other structures. While Ford recalled nearly 300,000 SUVs for a software fix, some owners reported accidents even after the supposed repair, highlighting the danger of unresolved mechanical or software glitches.

The Repercussions of Ignoring Recalls in California

Beyond the immediate physical danger, failing to address a recall in California carries heavy legal and financial weight:

Comparative Negligence: California is a comparative negligence state . If you are in an accident caused by a defect you knew about but didn’t fix, a jury may find you partially at fault, significantly reducing any compensation you receive for injuries.

Insurance Denials: If an insurance company determines that a known, unrepaired recall caused a crash, they may deny your claim or refuse to cover damages, leaving you personally liable for repairs and medical bills.

