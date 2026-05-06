OC Parks presents the free 2026 Summer Concert Series and Sunset Cinema Film Series

(Orange County, Calif.) – The County of Orange and OC Parks are excited to announce the highly anticipated lineup for the 2026 OC Parks Summer Concert Series and Sunset Cinema film series. Set against the natural beauty of Orange County’s regional parks, these beloved outdoor events invite families and friends to gather for memorable summer nights filled with live music and movie screenings. All events are free to enjoy, with free parking and food and drink options available for purchase.

OC Parks Summer Concert Series returns with nine free outdoor concerts Thursday evenings, July 9 to Sept. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy live music from an incredible lineup of bands and performers at Mason Regional Park, Irvine Regional Park, Craig Regional Park, Mile Square Regional Park and Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach. Dance the night away to pop hits, nostalgic throwbacks, rock classics and more, there’s a band for every music lover to enjoy.

Summer concerts start July 9 with award-winning ‘80s cover Flashback Heart Attack, followed by other must-see performances including Queen Nation (Queen tribute), Boy Band Review (boy band tribute), Beatles vs. Stones: The Greatest Show That Never Was, Mariachi Divas, Como La Flor Band: A Tribute to Selena, and Dream Like Taylor (Taylor Swift tribute). Family Style will close out the 2026 OC Parks Summer Concert Series at Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach, performing rock ‘n’ roll hits and more!

OC Parks Sunset Cinema film series showcases a mix of recent hits and classic favorites at some of Orange County’s premiere parks. Enjoy 12 free movie screenings Friday nights, beginning June 5 through Aug. 28, at Carbon Canyon Regional Park, Craig Regional Park, Mason Regional Park, Yorba Regional Park, Laguna Niguel Regional Park, Irvine Regional Park and Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach. Guests of all ages are encouraged to arrive early for lively pre-show entertainment, including character meet-and-greets, DJ-led games, themed photo opportunities and more. Cinema events begin at 6 p.m. with films beginning after sundown.

Friday movie nights kick off June 5 and include Lilo & Stitch (2025), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Freakier Friday (2025), Monsters, Inc. (2001), How to Train Your Dragon (2025), Elio (2025), Twilight (2008), The Wild Robot (2024), 10 Things I Hate About You (1999), Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024), Jumanji (1995) and Top Gun (1986).

“OC Parks’ annual Summer Concert Series and Sunset Cinema events have become a beloved tradition, and we’re excited to welcome the community back for another memorable season of music and movies in our parks,” said Doug Chaffee, Chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. “These free events highlight incredible performers, celebrate our vibrant community and invite everyone to enjoy summer evenings surrounded by the natural beauty of Orange County’s regional parks.”

OC Parks Summer Concert Series and Sunset Cinema events are open to all ages and are free to attend with free parking. Each evening features a selection of food trucks offering a variety of delicious bites, and beer and wine concessions for guests 21 and older. Bring your chairs, blankets, friends and family to spend the summer enjoying free concerts and movie nights with OC Parks.

OC Parks Summer Concert Series

Thursday nights, 5 p.m. (Events start at 5 p.m., live music begins at 6 p.m.)

Date: July 9 – Concert: Flashback Heart Attack at Mason Regional Park

July 9 – Flashback Heart Attack at Mason Regional Park Date: July 16 – Concert: Queen Nation at Irvine Regional Park

July 16 – Queen Nation at Irvine Regional Park Date: July 23 – Concert: Boy Band Review at Irvine Regional Park

July 23 – Boy Band Review at Irvine Regional Park Date: July 30 – Concert: Beatles vs. Stones: The Greatest Show That Never Was at Craig Regional Park

July 30 – Beatles vs. Stones: The Greatest Show That Never Was at Craig Regional Park Date: August 6 – Concert: Mariachi Divas at Craig Regional Park

August 6 – Mariachi Divas at Craig Regional Park Date: August 13 – Concert: Como La Flor Band: A Tribute to Selena at Mile Square Regional Park

August 13 – Como La Flor Band: A Tribute to Selena at Mile Square Regional Park Date: August 20 – Concert: To Be Announced at Mile Square Regional Park

August 20 – To Be Announced at Mile Square Regional Park Date: August 27 – Concert: Dream Like Taylor at Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach

August 27 – Dream Like Taylor at Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach Date: September 3 – Concert: Family Style at Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach

OC Parks Sunset Cinema

Friday nights, 6 p.m. (Events start at 6 p.m., movie begins at sunset)

Date: June 5 – Movie: Lilo & Stitch (2025) at Carbon Canyon Regional Park

June 5 – Lilo & Stitch (2025) at Carbon Canyon Regional Park Date: June 12 – Movie: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) at Carbon Canyon Regional Park

June 12 – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) at Carbon Canyon Regional Park Date: June 19 – Movie: Freakier Friday (2025) at Craig Regional Park

June 19 – Freakier Friday (2025) at Craig Regional Park Date: June 26 – Movie: Monsters, Inc. (2001) at Craig Regional Park

June 26 – Monsters, Inc. (2001) at Craig Regional Park *No cinema event July 3 in observance of Independence Day weekend.

Date: July 10 – Movie: How to Train Your Dragon (2025) at Mason Regional Park

July 10 – How to Train Your Dragon (2025) at Mason Regional Park Date: July 17 – Movie: Elio (2025) at Yorba Regional Park

July 17 – Elio (2025) at Yorba Regional Park Date: July 24 – Movie: Twilight (2008) at Yorba Regional Park

July 24 – Twilight (2008) at Yorba Regional Park Date: July 31 – Movie: The Wild Robot (2024) at Laguna Niguel Regional Park

July 31 – The Wild Robot (2024) at Laguna Niguel Regional Park Date: August 7 – Movie: 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) at Laguna Niguel Regional Park

August 7 – 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) at Laguna Niguel Regional Park Date: August 14 – Movie: Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) at Irvine Regional Park

August 14 – Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) at Irvine Regional Park Date: August 21 – Movie: Jumanji (1995) at Irvine Regional Park

August 21 – Jumanji (1995) at Irvine Regional Park Date: August 28 – Movie: Top Gun (1986) at Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach

About OC Parks

OC Parks manages nearly 60,000 acres of parks, historical and coastal facilities and open space for the County of Orange as part of OC Community Resources.

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