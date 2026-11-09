More than 100 employers to recruit at free Costa Mesa Career Fair as OC job market stays strong

Orange County job seekers will have an opportunity to meet directly with more than 100 employers next week at a major career fair hosted by the County of Orange, OC Supervisor Katrina Foley’s office, and Orange Coast College. Foley was reelected in the recent General Election.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa and is free to attend, including parking.

According to county officials, the career fair is expected to feature more than 100 hiring employers seeking workers across a wide range of industries including health care, manufacturing, education, hospitality, government, transportation, and technology.

“Investing in our workforce means investing in the future of Orange County,” said Katrina Foley, Vice Chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. Foley said the Fifth District continues to generate strong employment opportunities and that the event is designed to connect residents with employers and workforce resources.

For job seekers who have struggled through layoffs, career changes, or rising living costs, the event could provide a rare opportunity to meet hiring managers face-to-face rather than competing through online application systems.

Employers are expected to recruit for:

Entry-level positions

Skilled trades and manufacturing jobs

Healthcare careers

Administrative and office positions

Government employment

Transportation and logistics jobs

Technical and corporate roles

Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes and dress professionally. Organizers say some employers may conduct interviews on site and, in certain cases, extend same-day job offers.

The event comes as labor markets across the United States continue to experience mixed conditions. While unemployment rates remain well below the severe levels seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, many workers continue searching for better-paying opportunities as housing, transportation, food and utility costs remain elevated. California has historically maintained unemployment rates above the national average, and workforce development officials continue to emphasize job training and career advancement programs as key tools for helping residents improve their earning power.

Orange County has generally performed better than many other parts of California due to its diverse economy, which includes healthcare, biomedical technology, tourism, defense contractors, advanced manufacturing, financial services, higher education, and professional business services. Major employers throughout the county include organizations such as Hoag, Providence, Kaiser Permanente, Disneyland Resort, Parker Aerospace, Experian, Edwards Lifesciences, and numerous public-sector agencies.

Organizers also highlighted free employment assistance available through OC Workforce Solutions, which offers workshops covering resume development, interviewing skills, and job search strategies. Those resources are intended to help candidates make a stronger impression before meeting potential employers.

Event Details

Event: Career Fair

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: OC Fair & Event Center, Los Alamitos Building 6, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa

Cost: Free admission and free parking

Employers Expected: More than 100

Registration: bit.ly/2026CareerFairCM [2026-CMCar…lyer-Final | PDF]

County officials say the event is open to residents throughout Orange County and designed to connect employers with qualified applicants at a time when many businesses continue reporting challenges finding workers for specialized and hard-to-fill positions. For unemployed residents, recent graduates, veterans, and workers looking for a career change, the Costa Mesa event could offer one of the largest in-person hiring opportunities in Orange County this fall.

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