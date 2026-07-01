Man wanted for random daylight vehicle attack in Santa Ana

Detectives are requesting the public’s help to identify a male suspect who was captured on camera intentionally damaging property, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The incident occurred while a vehicle was parked at 1601 S. Grand Avenue. Video evidence shows the suspect randomly kicking the side of the car, causing a large and costly body dent. After committing the act, the individual fled the scene on foot, heading northbound on Grand Avenue.

Local authorities have featured the man on their weekly interactive community alerts page to seek any community tips.

Potential Legal Penalties Under California Law

The individual in the surveillance footage faces serious criminal charges once apprehended. In California, intentional damage to another person’s property is prosecuted under California Penal Code 594 (Vandalism). The severity of the charge hinges directly on the dollar value of the dent repair:

Misdemeanor Vandalism : If the body shop repair costs are assessed under $400, the crime is a misdemeanor carrying penalties of up to one year in a county jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.

: If the body shop repair costs are assessed under $400, the crime is a misdemeanor carrying penalties of up to one year in a county jail and a maximum fine of $1,000. Felony Vandalism: Given the high cost of modern automotive bodywork and paint matching, if the dent repair exceeds $400, the offense elevates to a felony. A felony conviction in Orange County can result in jail time or state prison sentences alongside maximum fines scaling up to $10,000.

Will Auto Insurance Cover the Repair Costs?

Whether the victim’s insurance provider will cover this random damage depends entirely on the specific options selected in their auto insurance policy.

Comprehensive Coverage : This damage is fully covered if the owner carries comprehensive insurance. Comprehensive coverage pays for non-collision events, explicitly including random acts of vandalism, malicious mischief, and civil disturbances.

: This damage is fully covered if the owner carries comprehensive insurance. Comprehensive coverage pays for non-collision events, explicitly including random acts of vandalism, malicious mischief, and civil disturbances. Policy Deductibles : The vehicle owner will still be responsible for out-of-pocket costs equivalent to their chosen comprehensive deductible amount (typically $250 to $1,000) before insurance payments kick in.

: The vehicle owner will still be responsible for out-of-pocket costs equivalent to their chosen comprehensive deductible amount (typically $250 to $1,000) before insurance payments kick in. Liability-Only Restrictions: If the driver only carries standard California liability coverage, the policy will not pay out. Liability insurance strictly covers damages caused to other people’s cars in an accident, leaving the victim to absorb all repair bills personally.

Vehicle Vandalism Trends in Orange County

Property crimes, specifically vehicular vandalism and car break-ins, continue to be a persistent nuisance for residents living in central Orange County hubs. According to historical safety data from localized platforms like CrimeMapping for Orange County, property crimes dominate daily police logs in busy commercial sectors. The City of Santa Ana frequently logs higher concentrations of malicious mischief and vehicle tampering relative to south Orange County suburbs. To combat this, the District Attorney’s office coordinates specialized regional task forces such as the Orange County Auto Theft Task Force (OCATT) to track down repeat offenders who deface or target commuter transport.

Practical Strategies to Protect Your Vehicle

While random street vandalism cannot always be entirely predicted, car owners can use several deterrent strategies to mitigate their risks:

Park in Well-Lit Areas : Avoid leaving your vehicle in dark, isolated corners or hidden street blind spots where vandals can operate unobserved.

: Avoid leaving your vehicle in dark, isolated corners or hidden street blind spots where vandals can operate unobserved. Deploy Active Dashcams : Invest in a modern dashboard camera equipped with a buffered “parking mode” that uses motion and impact sensors to record footage even when the ignition is turned off.

: Invest in a modern dashboard camera equipped with a buffered “parking mode” that uses motion and impact sensors to record footage even when the ignition is turned off. Utilize Visual Deterrents : Ensure your car’s security system status LED light is clearly visible through the glass to flash a warning to pedestrians.

: Ensure your car’s security system status LED light is clearly visible through the glass to flash a warning to pedestrians. ** Park Near Visible Commercial Security**: When utilizing public street spaces, park within the direct line of sight of retail or building security cameras.

How to Submit a Tip to Investigators

The Santa Ana Police Department urges anyone who recognizes the man from the security clips or has any relevant information regarding the incident to come forward. You can contact Police Investigative Specialist V. Hernandez directly by calling (714) 245-8372. Tips can also be submitted electronically via email to VHernandez@santa-ana.org.

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