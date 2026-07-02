Irvine Police search for man who walked off with over $1,000 in Sephora cosmetics

The Irvine Police Department is requesting public assistance to identify a male suspect who allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of cosmetics from a local Sephora store.

The high-value theft took place on a recent Monday afternoon, prompting law enforcement to feature the individual on their weekly #WANTEDWEDNESDAY social media campaign.

Suspect Description

The individual captured by store surveillance appears to be a young adult male with a distinct look. He features a full head of dark, tightly curled or textured hair in what some refer to as a Broccoli hair style. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a plain white crewneck t-shirt with a notable red and black Jordan circular logo on the left chest area, paired with light-wash denim blue jeans. He was carrying a black leather crossbody utility bag with a thick black strap slung over his shoulder, which appears to feature an attached smaller pouch or key holder. Additionally, he has visible tattoos on both of his lower forearms, including an identifiable design on his right arm, and he was wearing a silver-toned watch on his left wrist.

Legal Charges and Penalties Face by the Suspect

Because the value of the concealed cosmetics exceeds the statutory $950 threshold in the state of California, this incident moves past basic petty theft into the realm of grand theft under California Penal Code 487. If convicted of grand theft, the suspect faces severe legal outcomes depending on his prior criminal record:

Felony or Misdemeanor Charging : Grand theft can be prosecuted as a “wobbler” in California, meaning the District Attorney can file it as either a misdemeanor or a felony.

: Grand theft can be prosecuted as a “wobbler” in California, meaning the District Attorney can file it as either a misdemeanor or a felony. Incarceration : A felony conviction carries a potential sentence of up to three years in county jail, while a misdemeanor charge carries up to one year.

: A felony conviction carries a potential sentence of up to three years in county jail, while a misdemeanor charge carries up to one year. Financial Penalties : The court can impose criminal fines of up to $10,000 for a felony conviction.

: The court can impose criminal fines of up to $10,000 for a felony conviction. Restitution: The suspect will likely be legally ordered to pay full financial restitution back to the retailer for the total value of the unrecovered merchandise.

Retail Theft Data and Trends in Orange County

Retail theft has remained a top priority for local law enforcement across Orange County. Shoplifting across California saw a dramatic 48% surge above pre-pandemic levels, disproportionately targeting high-end beauty, fashion, and electronic vendors. In response, state and local authorities have intensified crackdowns, resulting in more than 32,000 retail-related arrests and the recovery of nearly $260 million in stolen goods statewide. Cosmetics are highly sought after by modern retail thieves due to their small physical size, high price points, and ease of resale on unregulated online marketplaces. The City of Irvine has been actively countering this trend through localized stings, multi-agency partnerships, and its Real Time Crime Center to intercept repeat shoplifters before they can escape onto regional freeways.

Proactive Theft Prevention Strategies for Retailers

Store owners can protect their inventory and reduce their vulnerability to shoplifting networks by employing multi-layered security measures:

Strategic Product Placement : Display high-value cosmetics behind locked glass displays or move them closer to checkout counters where employees maintain a direct line of sight.

: Display high-value cosmetics behind locked glass displays or move them closer to checkout counters where employees maintain a direct line of sight. Implement Dummy Displays : Keep empty product packaging on shelves for high-demand items, requiring customers to bring the box to a counter to receive the active product.

: Keep empty product packaging on shelves for high-demand items, requiring customers to bring the box to a counter to receive the active product. Employee Engagement : Train staff to practice “attentive customer service,” greeting shoppers immediately and checking in on individuals lingering in high-theft aisles to naturally deter potential shoplifters.

: Train staff to practice “attentive customer service,” greeting shoppers immediately and checking in on individuals lingering in high-theft aisles to naturally deter potential shoplifters. Active Deterrence Tools: Install public view monitors at eye level near entrances to let incoming shoppers know they are actively being filmed.

How Store Security Cameras Assist Law Enforcement

High-definition surveillance systems are vital tools for transforming anonymous shoplifting incidents into closed cases. Modern security cameras capture crisp details—such as the suspect’s distinct Jordan t-shirt logo, watch, and specific arm tattoos—providing police with actionable evidence that makes public identification possible. Beyond merely recording crime, advanced camera networks integrate with automated license plate readers and local crime centers, allowing police to track suspect vehicles fleeing a scene in real time. Publishing high-quality video stills on public platforms turns a community into a digital neighborhood watch, closing the loop between the retail floor and an arrest. [1, 2, 3]

If you have any information about this crime or can help identify the suspect, please contact the Irvine Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is strongly urged to contact Officer Haros immediately via email at AHaros@cityofirvine.org.

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