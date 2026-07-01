O.C. man faces 6 years for illegal fireworks explosion that killed an 8-year-old girl

A Buena Park man faces up to six years in state prison after being charged with involuntary manslaughter by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office (OCDA) for a tragic incident that took a young life during last year’s Independence Day celebrations.

Earl Decastro, 47, was formally charged following the death of 8-year-old Jasmine Nguyen on July 4, 2025. Alongside the felony manslaughter count, Decastro faces severe legal repercussions for recklessly setting a fire causing great bodily injury and the illegal possession of more than 100 pounds of dangerous fireworks.

Reviewing the Buena Park Incident

The tragic chain of events unfolded during a neighborhood Fourth of July party hosted at Decastro’s residence in Buena Park, where Jasmine Nguyen, her mother, and her 7-year-old sister were guests. According to investigators, Decastro spent over an hour lighting various fireworks in the street before debuting an illegal, $400 professional-grade firework “cake” as his grand finale. Decastro allegedly purchased this specific item from an unlicensed seller, bypassing necessary permits and licensing protocols required for explosive materials of that magnitude.

Upon ignition, the heavy-duty firework malfunctioned. Instead of launching skyward, it fired rapid-fire aerial mortar shells directly into the driveway where guests had assembled. The crowd fled toward the safety of the house, but the errant projectiles struck a covered table stacked with additional unspent, illegal fireworks.

The secondary pile exploded instantly next to Jasmine before she could run clear of the blast zone. Despite immediate life-saving efforts by arriving Buena Park police officers, Jasmine succumbed to multiple internal injuries shortly after arriving at the UCI Medical Center.

A Growing Crisis: Illegal Fireworks in Orange County

This fatal event is not an isolated incident but part of a persistent safety crisis regarding illegal pyrotechnics in Southern California. Local data shows an alarming upward trend in community risk:

Explosive Volume: Law enforcement crackdowns regularly net staggering quantities of illicit explosives, including an enforcement action that seized over 1,300 pounds of illegal fireworks in a single sweep.

Law enforcement crackdowns regularly net staggering quantities of illicit explosives, including an enforcement action that seized over 1,300 pounds of illegal fireworks in a single sweep. Mass Casualty Events: In nearby Garden Grove, a similar illegal fireworks explosion injured nine individuals simultaneously, which included six children who required urgent hospitalization.

In nearby Garden Grove, a similar illegal fireworks explosion injured nine individuals simultaneously, which included six children who required urgent hospitalization. Severe Personal Harm: Orange County medical officials regularly treat preventable trauma caused by residential displays, including an incident where a minor lost three fingers after handling an unexploded firework found on a local street.

Orange County medical officials regularly treat preventable trauma caused by residential displays, including an incident where a minor lost three fingers after handling an unexploded firework found on a local street. Surging Public Complaints: Regional law enforcement agencies have documented periodic spikes in illegal fireworks call volumes, occasionally rising nearly 300 percent during peak summer weeks.

The True Dangers of M-Class and Aerial Pyrotechnics

Consumer fireworks labeled “Safe and Sane” are rigorously tested to ensure they do not leave the ground or explode. In contrast, illegal fireworks like M-80s, cherry bombs, aerial cakes, and mortars are structurally unpredictable and inherently unstable.

When untrained individuals store or ignite commercial-grade explosives in residential zones, they create a high-risk environment. Shrapnel, unintended directional changes, and high-velocity sparks can easily penetrate structures or vehicles. Furthermore, the extreme heat generated can instantly ignite neighboring dry brush or rooftops, risking broader residential fires. Nationally, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission noted that more than 14,000 fireworks-related injuries were treated during the 2025 summer season alone, emphasizing that even simple sparklers reach temperatures hot enough to cause third-degree burns.

Where You Can Celebrate Legally in Orange County

To combat these extreme safety risks, California strictly regulates consumer pyrotechnics. Only 12 cities within Orange County legally permit the sale and discharge of state-approved “Safe and Sane” fireworks, which bear the official State Fire Marshal seal:

Anaheim

Buena Park

Costa Mesa

Fullerton

Garden Grove

Huntington Beach

Los Alamitos

Orange

Santa Ana

Stanton

Villa Park

Westminster

In all other Orange County municipalities, all forms of consumer fireworks are entirely illegal. Even in permitted cities, using fireworks outside designated dates, modifying approved devices, or lighting them in high-fire-risk zones carries strict penalties and fines up to $300,000.

Free Public Fireworks Shows Near Santa Ana

The safest way to enjoy the holiday is by attending professional, community-sponsored public displays. For families in and around the Santa Ana area, several free public options provide spectacular shows without the domestic hazard:

Santa Ana 4th of July Celebration: Held at Centennial Park (3000 W. Edinger Ave.), this free city event features live music, food vendors, and a massive fireworks finale starting precisely at 8:45 p.m.

Held at Centennial Park (3000 W. Edinger Ave.), this free city event features live music, food vendors, and a massive fireworks finale starting precisely at 8:45 p.m. Independence Day on the Back Bay: Located nearby at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, this co-sponsored community display fills the sky over the water starting at 9:00 p.m.

Located nearby at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, this co-sponsored community display fills the sky over the water starting at 9:00 p.m. Laguna Beach Heisler Park Show: A short drive away, the city hosts its traditional patriotic display from Monument Point at 9:00 p.m., preceded by a veteran-honoring flyover from the historic Condor Squadron.

A short drive away, the city hosts its traditional patriotic display from Monument Point at 9:00 p.m., preceded by a veteran-honoring flyover from the historic Condor Squadron. Mission Viejo Annual Street Faire: This all-day community festival on Olympiad Road culminates in a free public fireworks extravaganza at 9:00 p.m.

As the community reflects on the tragic loss of Jasmine Nguyen, civic and legal leaders urge residents to prioritize safety over personal pyrotechnic displays. If you observe illegal fireworks activity in your neighborhood, you can report it anonymously to local law enforcement hotlines.

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