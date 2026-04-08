Man arrested for homicide in west Orange County

STANTON, Calif. (April 8, 2026): On Sunday, April 5, 2026, at around 5:30 a.m., deputies were called to the area of Main Street and Pacific Street in Stanton after reports of a possible dead body, according to Stanton Police Services.

Deputies arrived and discovered a man, later identified as Anthony Lee Carlos, 37, of Fullerton, deceased from what was determined to be a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, investigators located an illegal gambling house and detained approximately 50 people near Cerritos Avenue and Flower Avenue. Six of those individuals were arrested for outstanding warrants unrelated to the incident. Multiple illegal gambling machines were removed from the residence and booked as evidence of illegal gambling.

Late on Tuesday, April 7, Sheriff’s Homicide investigators arrested 43-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Clayton of Fullerton on suspicion of homicide and booked him at Orange County Jail. It appears that Carlos and Clayton knew each other prior to the incident. No additional information will be released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous tips can be sent to OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227) or at ocsheriff.gov/occrimestoppers.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Homicide Suspect

In California, the legal penalties for a homicide conviction under Penal Code 187 depend on the degree of the murder and any specific enhancements or “special circumstances” proven in court.

Standard Sentencing Ranges

First-Degree Murder : Typically punishable by 25 years to life in state prison.

: Typically punishable by in state prison. Second-Degree Murder : Generally carries a sentence of 15 years to life in state prison.

: Generally carries a sentence of in state prison. Capital Murder: If “special circumstances” (such as multiple victims or financial gain) are involved, the penalty can be Life Without the Possibility of Parole (LWOP) or the death penalty. Supreme Court of the United States (.gov) +4

Additional Mandatory Penalties

Firearm Enhancements : Under California’s “10-20-Life” law, using a gun during a murder can add an additional 10, 20, or 25 years to life to the base sentence.

: Under California’s “10-20-Life” law, using a gun during a murder can add an additional to the base sentence. Three Strikes Law : A murder conviction counts as a “strike” on a criminal record, which significantly increases penalties for any future offenses.

: A murder conviction counts as a “strike” on a criminal record, which significantly increases penalties for any future offenses. Financial Penalties : Convicted individuals may face fines up to $10,000 and must pay restitution to the victim’s family.

: Convicted individuals may face fines up to and must pay to the victim’s family. Loss of Rights: Conviction results in a permanent loss of the right to own or possess a firearm.

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