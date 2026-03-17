Tue. Mar 17th, 2026
Cochino Alert Crime Huntington Beach Long Beach OCDA

Long Beach man who sexually assaulted a woman in coastal O.C. gets 15 years to life in prison

ByArt Pedroza

Mar 17, 2026 ,

A suspect who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a female victim in Huntington Beach back in 2021 has finally been sentenced.

On June 6, 2021, just after midnight, an adult female victim was in the downtown area when two adult male strangers forcibly kidnapped and then sexually assaulted her. After continued fighting, the victim was released in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Warner Ave.

Patrol officers and crime scene investigators did an excellent job obtaining statements, collecting evidence and locating video surveillance. Major Crimes Unit detectives were called out to the scene and assumed the investigation.

On June 9, 2021, after MCU detectives developed significant information, they were able to identify Long Beach residents Angel Lopezevaristo and Florentino Contreras Bacilio as the primary suspects. Once they were located, they were both taken into custody.

The investigation continued and additional video surveillance, statements, physical and electronic evidence were discovered.

On November 22, 2024, Lopezevaristo, 34, pled guilty to kidnapping to commit rape, rape in concert, rape by a foreign object and sexual penetration by a foreign object (2 counts) with 8 sentencing enhancements. Lopezevaristo was sentenced to 30 years-to-life in prison.

On February 23, 2026, after a 2-week jury trial, Bacilio was found guilty of kidnapping to commit sexual assault and 2 counts of attempted sexual assault by force.

Today, Friday the 13th, Bacilio, 52, was sentenced to 15 years-to-life in prison.

Captain Kevin Johnson, “We are proud of the outstanding work members of the Major Crimes Unit did in pursuit of justice for the victim.”

The HBPD would like to thank Deputy District Attorney Thomas Farnell of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Crime Lab for all of their assistance and helping bring justice to our victim and holding the suspects accountable.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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