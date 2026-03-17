A Santa Ana traffic stop led to an arrest and seizure of Fentanyl and $83K in cash

Quality of Life (QOLT) officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Stanford St. and Grand Ave. and arrested a man for narcotics sales on March 12, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

But the investigation didn’t stop there.

The officers authored a search warrant for a residence connected to the traffic stop. That is to say they likely looked up the address the vehicle was registered at.

With the assistance of Directed Enforcement officers, the officers then recovered approximately 58 grams of fentanyl and $83,000 in cash.

Based on current 2026 street pricing and law enforcement data, the 58 grams of fentanyl seized by the Santa Ana Police Department is estimated to be worth between $8,700 and $11,600 on the street.

Likely Criminal Charges

Possession for Sale of a Controlled Substance (Health and Safety Code 11351): This is a felony charge typically brought when “indicia of sale”—such as large amounts of cash, scales, or packaging materials—are found alongside narcotics.

This is a felony charge typically brought when “indicia of sale”—such as large amounts of cash, scales, or packaging materials—are found alongside narcotics. Sale or Transportation of a Controlled Substance (Health and Safety Code 11352): Because the initial arrest occurred during a vehicle stop, the suspect likely faces this “trafficking” charge for moving the drugs.

Because the initial arrest occurred during a vehicle stop, the suspect likely faces this “trafficking” charge for moving the drugs. Money Laundering Involving Drug Proceeds (Health and Safety Code 11370.9): This felony applies to financial transactions involving more than $25,000 within a 30-day period that are intended to conceal drug profits.

Potential Penalties

The actual sentence depends on the suspect’s criminal history and whether the case is prosecuted in state or federal court.

Incarceration: State Level: A conviction for possession for sale typically carries 2, 3, or 4 years in prison. Transportation or sales charges can lead to 3, 4, or 5 years . Federal Level: Federal authorities often take over cases involving large quantities. Under the [Fairness in Fentanyl Sentencing Act of 2025](www.congress.gov senate-bill/477), possessing just 20 grams of fentanyl can trigger mandatory minimum prison terms.

Fines: Basic felony drug sales convictions can result in fines up to $20,000 . Money laundering charges can carry much higher fines—up to $250,000 or twice the amount laundered.

Asset Forfeiture: The $83,000 in cash is subject to civil asset forfeiture. If officially forfeited, the funds are distributed among law enforcement agencies (65%), the District Attorney (10%), and the state’s general fund (24%).

Significant Aggravating Factors

Quantity Thresholds: While weight-based “sentence enhancements” (which add extra years) often start at 1 kilogram, new 2024 and 2025 California laws have increased the overall severity of any fentanyl-related trafficking.

While weight-based “sentence enhancements” (which add extra years) often start at 1 kilogram, new 2024 and 2025 California laws have increased the overall severity of any fentanyl-related trafficking. Proximity to Schools: If the residence or traffic stop was within 1,000 feet of a school or park, the suspect could face an additional 1 to 2 years in prison.

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