A vehicle check in north O.C. led to the arrest of two suspects on gun and drug charges

Recently, Special Investigations Unit Detectives conducted an occupied vehicle check that led to the arrest of two individuals, according to the La Habra Police Department.

The police officers also recovered a loaded firearm along with various drug paraphernalia.

The items seized included:

Nitrous Oxide (Whipped Cream) Chargers : The tall white cylinders labeled “GreatWhip” and “Master Charger” are whipped cream chargers containing nitrous oxide (N2O).

: The tall white cylinders labeled and are whipped cream chargers containing nitrous oxide (N2O). Vape/THC Products: The colorful boxes labeled “Blinkers Flip” are dual-chamber disposable vape devices. These are often marketed as containing THC-A or liquid diamonds.

Proactive patrol continue to play a key role in addressing criminal activity and keeping our community safe. Great work by the team for staying vigilant.

Legality and Common Misuses

While some of these items have legitimate uses, they are frequently seized by law enforcement when used or sold illegally.

Nitrous Oxide (N2O) : Legal Use : Purchasing and possessing these for culinary purposes (whipping cream) is generally legal. Illegal Use : Inhaling the gas for recreational purposes—often called “whippits”—is illegal in many jurisdictions, including California under PC 381b . Large canisters are often viewed by authorities as impractical for home chefs and intended for illicit “huffing”.

: Vape and THC Products : Regulation : Many states have strict regulations on the sale of flavored tobacco and high-potency THC products, especially regarding sales to minors. Seizures : Law enforcement frequently seizes “rogue” or unlicensed vape brands (like “Dank” or similar underground names) that do not meet safety standards or are sold through unauthorized retailers like gas stations.

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Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Based on the evidence shown and standard legal procedures in California, suspects in similar cases commonly face the following types of charges:

Potential Firearm Charges

Carrying a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle (PC 25850) : Generally a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, but it can be elevated to a felony if the suspect has a prior criminal record, the firearm is stolen, or they are not the registered owner.

: Generally a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, but it can be elevated to a felony if the suspect has a prior criminal record, the firearm is stolen, or they are not the registered owner. Possession of a Concealed Firearm (PC 25400) : If the weapon was hidden within the vehicle.

: If the weapon was hidden within the vehicle. Felon in Possession of a Firearm (PC 29800): This would apply if either suspect has a prior felony conviction.

Potential Drug and Paraphernalia Charges

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (HS 11364) : A misdemeanor that covers items used for inhaling or consuming controlled substances.

: A misdemeanor that covers items used for inhaling or consuming controlled substances. Possession of Nitrous Oxide (PC 381b) : Possessing nitrous oxide with the intent to inhale it for recreational use is a misdemeanor in California.

: Possessing nitrous oxide with the intent to inhale it for recreational use is a misdemeanor in California. Possession of a Controlled Substance While Armed (HS 11370.1): A serious felony charge often applied when a loaded, operable firearm is found in the same vicinity as illegal narcotics.

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