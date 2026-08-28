Irvine Police recover stolen contractor tools using a GPS tracker

Irvine Police announced a significant tool‑theft arrest after a contractor used a hidden GPS tracker to locate his stolen equipment.

On Monday, a contractor working at the new Meridian Apartment construction site on Bryan reported that several of his tools were stolen. He said he noticed various tools had begun disappearing since January, but when the problem worsened, he began using electronic tracking devices to keep tabs on them.

Last Friday, he noticed another tool was missing and was able to track it to a storage facility unit in the city of Orange.

Acting quickly on the tracking device information, Irvine Police Crime Impact Unit detectives identified the individual renting the storage unit where the stolen items were located. On Wednesday morning, they waited for the suspect to return to the unit and arrested him.

At the conclusion of their search of the storage unit, the detectives recovered all the stolen tools and multiple stolen cooktops totaling over $2,500 in value.

The suspect, Pedro Ixtlahuaca Lino, 59, of Anaheim, was booked at Orange County Jail for grand theft.

Rising Tool Theft in Orange County, CA

Orange County continues to experience a steady increase in contractor‑tool theft. Law‑enforcement summaries across Irvine, Santa Ana, Anaheim, and Costa Mesa show thousands of reported thefts each year. Construction‑site theft has risen an estimated 15–25% annually, and vehicle‑based theft remains one of the most common patterns. Nationally, contractors lose between $1–$5 billion in tools annually, and Orange County consistently ranks among California’s hotspots due to dense construction activity and high‑value equipment.

Criminal Charges the Suspect Now Faces

Based on typical California charging patterns and the facts provided, the suspect is likely facing multiple felony counts, including:

Grand theft — tools valued over $950

— tools valued over $950 Burglary — entering a vehicle or storage unit with intent to steal

— entering a vehicle or storage unit with intent to steal Possession of stolen property — holding large quantities of stolen tools

— holding large quantities of stolen tools Vehicle burglary — if tools were taken from a contractor’s truck or van

— if tools were taken from a contractor’s truck or van Possession of burglary tools — common when suspects carry grinders or pry tools

— common when suspects carry grinders or pry tools Receiving stolen property — knowingly storing stolen items

— knowingly storing stolen items Conspiracy — if evidence shows coordination with others

Felony convictions can carry up to three years per count, restitution orders, probation, and enhancements if the theft ring is large.

How GPS Trackers Are Changing Contractor Theft Cases

The contractor’s hidden GPS tracker was the key to solving this case. These devices are becoming standard in Orange County’s construction community because they:

Provide real‑time location updates

Lead police directly to suspects, vehicles, and storage units

Increase recovery rates by 50–70%

Deter repeat offenders who know contractors are embedding trackers

A $20–$40 tracker can prevent thousands in losses and downtime.

Will This Affect the Suspect’s Auto Insurance?

Yes. Using a vehicle to transport or store stolen property can trigger serious insurance consequences:

Policy cancellation for criminal misuse

Denial of future claims

Placement on high‑risk insurance lists

Premium increases

Potential fraud investigations if the suspect misrepresented vehicle use

California insurers routinely drop drivers involved in felony cases tied to their vehicles.

Storage Units and Criminal Activity in Orange County

Storage units are frequently used by theft suspects across Orange County. Irvine PD, Santa Ana PD, and Anaheim PD report dozens of cases each year involving stolen tools, catalytic converters, copper wire, and retail merchandise hidden inside rented units. Units offer privacy, easy access, and anonymity, making them attractive to organized theft crews.

Tips for Contractors to Protect Tools and Equipment

Use GPS trackers hidden inside tool bags

hidden inside tool bags Engrave or mark tools with unique identifiers

with unique identifiers Lock tools in hardened boxes inside vehicles

inside vehicles Park in well‑lit areas near cameras

near cameras Install motion‑sensor alarms in work trucks

in work trucks Photograph serial numbers for easier recovery

for easier recovery Rotate storage locations to avoid predictable patterns

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