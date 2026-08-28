Fri. Aug 28th, 2026
Crime Irvine Orange

Irvine Police recover stolen contractor tools using a GPS tracker

ByArt Pedroza

Aug 28, 2026

Irvine Police announced a significant tool‑theft arrest after a contractor used a hidden GPS tracker to locate his stolen equipment.

On Monday, a contractor working at the new Meridian Apartment construction site on Bryan reported that several of his tools were stolen. He said he noticed various tools had begun disappearing since January, but when the problem worsened, he began using electronic tracking devices to keep tabs on them.

Last Friday, he noticed another tool was missing and was able to track it to a storage facility unit in the city of Orange.

Acting quickly on the tracking device information, Irvine Police Crime Impact Unit detectives identified the individual renting the storage unit where the stolen items were located. On Wednesday morning, they waited for the suspect to return to the unit and arrested him.

At the conclusion of their search of the storage unit, the detectives recovered all the stolen tools and multiple stolen cooktops totaling over $2,500 in value.

The suspect, Pedro Ixtlahuaca Lino, 59, of Anaheim, was booked at Orange County Jail for grand theft.

Rising Tool Theft in Orange County, CA

Orange County continues to experience a steady increase in contractor‑tool theft. Law‑enforcement summaries across Irvine, Santa Ana, Anaheim, and Costa Mesa show thousands of reported thefts each year. Construction‑site theft has risen an estimated 15–25% annually, and vehicle‑based theft remains one of the most common patterns. Nationally, contractors lose between $1–$5 billion in tools annually, and Orange County consistently ranks among California’s hotspots due to dense construction activity and high‑value equipment.

Criminal Charges the Suspect Now Faces

Based on typical California charging patterns and the facts provided, the suspect is likely facing multiple felony counts, including:

  • Grand theft — tools valued over $950
  • Burglary — entering a vehicle or storage unit with intent to steal
  • Possession of stolen property — holding large quantities of stolen tools
  • Vehicle burglary — if tools were taken from a contractor’s truck or van
  • Possession of burglary tools — common when suspects carry grinders or pry tools
  • Receiving stolen property — knowingly storing stolen items
  • Conspiracy — if evidence shows coordination with others

Felony convictions can carry up to three years per count, restitution orders, probation, and enhancements if the theft ring is large.

How GPS Trackers Are Changing Contractor Theft Cases

The contractor’s hidden GPS tracker was the key to solving this case. These devices are becoming standard in Orange County’s construction community because they:

  • Provide real‑time location updates
  • Lead police directly to suspects, vehicles, and storage units
  • Increase recovery rates by 50–70%
  • Deter repeat offenders who know contractors are embedding trackers

A $20–$40 tracker can prevent thousands in losses and downtime.

Will This Affect the Suspect’s Auto Insurance?

Yes. Using a vehicle to transport or store stolen property can trigger serious insurance consequences:

  • Policy cancellation for criminal misuse
  • Denial of future claims
  • Placement on high‑risk insurance lists
  • Premium increases
  • Potential fraud investigations if the suspect misrepresented vehicle use

California insurers routinely drop drivers involved in felony cases tied to their vehicles.

Storage Units and Criminal Activity in Orange County

Storage units are frequently used by theft suspects across Orange County. Irvine PD, Santa Ana PD, and Anaheim PD report dozens of cases each year involving stolen tools, catalytic converters, copper wire, and retail merchandise hidden inside rented units. Units offer privacy, easy access, and anonymity, making them attractive to organized theft crews.

Tips for Contractors to Protect Tools and Equipment

  • Use GPS trackers hidden inside tool bags
  • Engrave or mark tools with unique identifiers
  • Lock tools in hardened boxes inside vehicles
  • Park in well‑lit areas near cameras
  • Install motion‑sensor alarms in work trucks
  • Photograph serial numbers for easier recovery
  • Rotate storage locations to avoid predictable patterns

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Alcohol Crime Drugs Orange

Orange Police launch Aug. 28 DUI Checkpoint amid rising OC DUI crashes

Aug 28, 2026 Art Pedroza
Anaheim Cochino Alert Crime Human Trafficking

10 arrested in human‑trafficking crackdown in Anaheim

Aug 28, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime OC Probation Westminster

Ex football player cop chases down a probationer in west OC

Aug 28, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Alcohol Crime Drugs Orange

Orange Police launch Aug. 28 DUI Checkpoint amid rising OC DUI crashes

Aug 28, 2026 Art Pedroza
Anaheim Cochino Alert Crime Human Trafficking

10 arrested in human‑trafficking crackdown in Anaheim

Aug 28, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime OC Probation Westminster

Ex football player cop chases down a probationer in west OC

Aug 28, 2026 Art Pedroza
Accidents Bicycles Fountain Valley Motorcycles Orange County Public Safety

Teen critically injured in e‑moto crash in west OC

Aug 28, 2026 Art Pedroza