Police search for bald male suspect in Santa Ana rear‑end hit‑and‑run

Santa Ana Police are asking for the public’s help after a driver allegedly rear‑ended another vehicle, reversed, changed lanes, and fled the scene near Bristol St. and McFadden Ave.

The suspect is described as an adult Hispanic male, 40–50 years old, bald, and was driving a vehicle with California license plate 5TRK963.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Service Officer D. Jauregui at djauregui@santa-ana.org or (714) 245‑8209.

Criminal Charges the Suspect May Face

Based on California law, the driver could face multiple charges:

Hit‑and‑run causing property damage — Vehicle Code §20002, failing to stop and exchange information.

— Vehicle Code §20002, failing to stop and exchange information. Reckless driving — Vehicle Code §23103, for fleeing in a dangerous manner.

— Vehicle Code §23103, for fleeing in a dangerous manner. Driving without due care — If investigators determine unsafe speed or negligent operation.

— If investigators determine unsafe speed or negligent operation. Possible insurance fraud implications — If the suspect attempts to conceal involvement or damage.

Penalties can include fines up to $1,000–$10,000, up to 6 months in jail, restitution, probation, and mandatory traffic school. If the victim suffered injuries, charges escalate to misdemeanor or felony hit‑and‑run with significantly harsher penalties.

Odds the Suspect Will Be Found

Because investigators have the license plate number, the likelihood of identifying the suspect is extremely high. Modern police databases allow officers to quickly retrieve:

Registered owner name and address

Prior citations or collisions

Vehicle photos from toll cameras or ALPR systems

Insurance information and DMV records

Even if the driver was not the registered owner, investigators typically locate the vehicle within hours to days, and interviews often lead to the responsible party. Hit‑and‑run cases with a confirmed plate number have a very high clearance rate, especially in dense urban areas like Santa Ana.

Hit‑and‑Run Trends in and Around Santa Ana

Hit‑and‑runs remain a persistent issue across Orange County:

Santa Ana consistently reports hundreds of hit‑and‑run collisions annually , with many occurring on major corridors like Bristol, Harbor, and 17th Street.

, with many occurring on major corridors like Bristol, Harbor, and 17th Street. Countywide, hit‑and‑runs account for over 25–30% of all reported collisions , a rate higher than many California counties.

, a rate higher than many California counties. Fatal hit‑and‑runs occur every year, including recent tragedies involving pedestrians on Harbor Blvd., Main St., and Edinger Ave.

Compared to nearby cities:

Anaheim and Garden Grove also report high hit‑and‑run rates due to dense traffic and major arterials.

also report high hit‑and‑run rates due to dense traffic and major arterials. Irvine and Tustin report significantly fewer incidents, largely due to lower traffic density and more controlled roadway design.

Impact on the Suspect’s Auto Insurance

A hit‑and‑run conviction can devastate a driver’s insurance profile:

Premiums can increase 50–150% for at least three years .

for at least . Insurers may classify the driver as high‑risk , requiring costly SR‑22 filings.

, requiring costly SR‑22 filings. Some carriers may cancel coverage entirely , forcing the driver into expensive non‑standard insurance markets.

, forcing the driver into expensive non‑standard insurance markets. If injuries occurred, civil lawsuits can add tens of thousands in liability exposure.

Why Drivers Hit and Run

Criminologists and traffic investigators cite several common reasons:

Fear of legal consequences — Especially if the driver is unlicensed, uninsured, or intoxicated.

— Especially if the driver is unlicensed, uninsured, or intoxicated. Driving under the influence — Many DUI drivers flee to avoid arrest.

— Many DUI drivers flee to avoid arrest. Panic or shock — Some drivers make impulsive decisions after a collision.

— Some drivers make impulsive decisions after a collision. Outstanding warrants or probation violations

Unregistered or stolen vehicles

What to Do If Your Car Is Hit by a Driver Who Flees

You can improve your chances of identifying the suspect and protecting your insurance claim:

Call police immediately — Provide location, direction of travel, and vehicle description.

— Provide location, direction of travel, and vehicle description. Photograph damage — Include skid marks, debris, and surrounding area.

— Include skid marks, debris, and surrounding area. Look for witnesses — Even partial plate numbers help investigators.

— Even partial plate numbers help investigators. Check nearby cameras — Businesses, homes, and traffic cameras often capture the suspect vehicle.

— Businesses, homes, and traffic cameras often capture the suspect vehicle. Notify your insurer — Many policies cover hit‑and‑run damage under collision coverage.

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