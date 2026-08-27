South Coast Metro YMCA opens Sept. 1 with jobs and new wellness hub in Santa Ana

Residents in Santa Ana’s South Coast Metro neighborhood are about to gain a major new community asset. The YMCA of Orange County will officially open the South Coast Metro YMCA on September 1, 2026, transforming the former 35,570‑square‑foot LA Fitness at 3701 S. Plaza Drive into a full‑service health, wellness and community hub.

The new branch marks the first YMCA ever located in the South Coast Metro region, and its arrival comes with a significant local impact: more than 55 new jobs, expanded access to affordable wellness programs, and a new gathering place designed to combat rising social isolation — a concern highlighted by the U.S. Surgeon General, who warns that loneliness carries health risks comparable to smoking.

A Major Investment in Santa Ana’s Community Infrastructure

The YMCA’s decision to open in South Coast Metro followed extensive research into neighborhood needs, demographics and accessibility. The area includes thousands of family households, a wide range of ages, and close proximity to the Newport‑Mesa YMCA — which will temporarily relocate its members to the new branch during its 2027 renovation.

The Santa Ana location will operate seven days a week and offer:

65+ weekly group fitness classes

Indoor pool with three lanes

Whirlpool and sauna

Personal training and wellness coaching

Community programming for all ages

Complimentary Kidzone child watch for family memberships

YMCA CEO Jeff McBride emphasized that the new branch is designed as more than a gym: “Our facilities are health and wellness centers built with the needs of our community, positively impacting spirit, body and mind.”

Why This Matters for Santa Ana Residents

Santa Ana has long faced gaps in accessible, family‑friendly wellness spaces — especially in dense neighborhoods like South Coast Metro. The new YMCA directly addresses several community needs:

Affordable wellness access: Nationally, YMCA memberships cost 20–40% less than private gyms, and Ys offer sliding‑scale financial assistance.

Nationally, YMCA memberships cost 20–40% less than private gyms, and Ys offer sliding‑scale financial assistance. Youth development: Across the U.S., YMCA youth programs have been shown to improve academic performance, reduce risky behaviors and increase physical activity.

Across the U.S., YMCA youth programs have been shown to improve academic performance, reduce risky behaviors and increase physical activity. Senior engagement: Studies show that older adults who participate in YMCA programs report higher social connectedness and lower rates of depression.

Studies show that older adults who participate in YMCA programs report higher social connectedness and lower rates of depression. Community safety & cohesion: Research from the National Institute on Aging links community recreation centers to reduced social isolation and improved neighborhood wellbeing.

In Orange County specifically, YMCA programs serve over 807,000 members and operate 100 Afterschool Program centers, making the organization one of the region’s largest youth‑development providers.

A Multi‑Phase Evolution for YMCA OC

The South Coast Metro YMCA is the first step in a broader transformation of YMCA facilities across Orange County. Upcoming phases include:

Fullerton YMCA renovations

A major redesign of the Newport‑Mesa Family YMCA in Summer 2027 , including new senior‑housing components

, including new senior‑housing components A modernized experience across all OC branches, aimed at redefining what residents expect from a community YMCA

McBride describes this moment as “the next era of the Y,” signaling a shift toward more integrated health, housing and community‑building services.

Opening Events & Membership Details

Santa Ana residents are invited to celebrate the opening:

Sept. 1, 2026 – Official opening day

Sept. 12, 2026 – Free community open house featuring tours, demo classes, family activities, refreshments and more

The YMCA expects to welcome up to 3,000 members in its first year, including Newport‑Mesa members temporarily relocating during renovations. To encourage early sign‑ups, the one‑time join fee is waived through Aug. 31.

What YMCA OC Typically Charges (Publicly Available Ranges)

While each branch sets its own rates, YMCA of Orange County historically falls into these ranges:

Individual adult: usually $55–$75/month

usually Family membership: commonly $95–$135/month

commonly Young adult (18–26): often $35–$50/month

often Senior: typically $45–$65/month

These ranges come from publicly posted pricing at other OC branches (Fullerton, Laguna Niguel, Mission Viejo, etc.). The South Coast Metro YMCA is expected to align closely with these.

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