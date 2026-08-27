Santa Ana Police launch Aug. 28 CDL & DUI Checkpoint amid rising OC DUI crashes

August 27, 2026 — The Santa Ana Police Department will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, August 28, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location in the city.

The operation comes as Orange County continues to see serious DUI‑related crashes and arrests, underscoring the department’s push for aggressive enforcement.

Charges Drivers Can Face at This Checkpoint

Drivers stopped at the checkpoint may face multiple violations under California Vehicle Code §23152 and related statutes:

DUI – Alcohol Impairment — Driving while impaired even below 0.08% BAC.

— Driving while impaired even below 0.08% BAC. DUI – 0.08% Per Se — Automatic DUI at 0.08% BAC or higher.

— Automatic DUI at 0.08% BAC or higher. Drug DUI — Impairment from marijuana, prescription meds, or other drugs; no fixed THC limit.

— Impairment from marijuana, prescription meds, or other drugs; no fixed THC limit. Commercial Driver DUI — 0.04% BAC threshold.

— 0.04% BAC threshold. Under‑21 Zero Tolerance — 0.01% BAC limit.

— 0.01% BAC limit. Refusal to Test — Automatic license suspension for refusing breath or blood tests.

— Automatic license suspension for refusing breath or blood tests. Driving Without a License — Citation, vehicle impound, and possible misdemeanor charges.

Impound Fees and Penalties

Drivers arrested or cited may face:

Tow fees — Typically $200–$400.

— Typically $200–$400. Daily storage fees — Often $50–$100 per day.

— Often $50–$100 per day. Administrative release fees — Additional city‑level charges.

— Additional city‑level charges. Court fines — First‑offense DUI costs often exceed $13,500 in total penalties.

— First‑offense DUI costs often exceed in total penalties. License suspension — 6 months for first offense; longer for repeat offenders.

— 6 months for first offense; longer for repeat offenders. Ignition Interlock Device requirements — Mandatory in many cases.

Auto Insurance Impact

A DUI conviction triggers SR‑22 high‑risk insurance, often doubling or tripling premiums for at least three years.

Common Santa Ana DUI Checkpoint Locations

Based on prior Santa Ana operations, checkpoints are frequently placed near:

Bristol Street corridors

Harbor Boulevard

McFadden Avenue

Main Street and downtown nightlife zones These areas historically show higher DUI‑related crashes and nighttime traffic.

DUI Arrest Data in Orange County

Recent statewide dashboards show Orange County recorded 499 DUI arrests in the latest reporting period. California continues to see over 1,300 alcohol‑related deaths annually, demonstrating the persistent danger of impaired driving.

How Often DUI Drivers Cause Crashes — Recent OC Examples

Orange County has seen multiple severe DUI crashes in August 2026 alone:

Lake Forest fatal motorcycle crash — A 55‑year‑old motorcyclist killed by a suspected DUI driver on Aug. 19.

— A 55‑year‑old motorcyclist killed by a suspected DUI driver on Aug. 19. Mission Viejo pedestrian death — 60‑year‑old woman killed by an 18‑year‑old suspected DUI driver.

— 60‑year‑old woman killed by an 18‑year‑old suspected DUI driver. Multiple fatal pedestrian crashes — Several deaths reported across Irvine, Huntington Beach, and San Juan Capistrano.

These incidents highlight how frequently DUI drivers cause fatal collisions across the county.

What to Do if an Officer Asks You to Step Out or Take a Test

Stay calm and comply — You must legally exit the vehicle when ordered.

— You must legally exit the vehicle when ordered. Field sobriety tests — You may decline FSTs, but officers can still arrest based on observed impairment.

— You may decline FSTs, but officers can still arrest based on observed impairment. Chemical tests — Under implied‑consent law, refusing breath or blood tests after arrest leads to automatic license suspension.

— Under implied‑consent law, refusing breath or blood tests after arrest leads to automatic license suspension. Do not imitate Tony Romo’s mistakes — Romo repeatedly refused to exit the vehicle, attempted to call his lawyer mid‑stop, performed poorly on sobriety tests, and refused chemical testing — all of which worsened his legal exposure. This incident also appears to have derailed his TV career.

How Much Alcohol or Marijuana Leads to a DUI

Alcohol — 0.08% BAC for standard drivers; 0.04% for commercial; 0.01% for under‑21.

— 0.08% BAC for standard drivers; 0.04% for commercial; 0.01% for under‑21. Marijuana — No numeric THC limit; any impairment can result in arrest.

Tips to Avoid a DUI

Plan a sober ride — Use rideshare or a designated driver.

— Use rideshare or a designated driver. Track your consumption — Know your limits; impairment can occur below 0.08%.

— Know your limits; impairment can occur below 0.08%. Avoid mixing substances — Marijuana + alcohol drastically increases impairment risk.

— Marijuana + alcohol drastically increases impairment risk. Stay overnight — If you’ve consumed any intoxicant, don’t drive.

— If you’ve consumed any intoxicant, don’t drive. Understand prescription risks — Many medications impair driving even without alcohol.

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