Raising Cane’s is celebrating its 30th birthday with a community‑focused fundraiser that hits close to home for Orange County readers: a limited‑edition Plush Puppy that directly supports local pet welfare organizations.

Beginning Aug. 27, every 30th Birthday Plush Puppy purchased at participating Raising Cane’s locations helps fund rescue groups and K9 programs serving Southern California communities.

Why It Matters in Orange County

While the official campaign is centered on Los Angeles‑area restaurants, the impact reaches into the broader Southern California region—including Orange County, where Raising Cane’s has a strong customer base and a reputation for community involvement.

For Santa Ana and surrounding cities, this fundraiser offers a simple way for residents to support pet welfare efforts that mirror the needs seen locally: shelter overcrowding, rising veterinary costs, and increased demand for rescue resources.

What the Fundraiser Supports

Each $12.99 plush (available in‑store and online through Sept. 22) sends net proceeds to three Southern California partners:

Pup Culture Rescue — a volunteer‑driven rescue focused on saving at‑risk dogs.

— a volunteer‑driven rescue focused on saving at‑risk dogs. Resident Dog Program at Rady Children’s Health — therapy and support dogs that assist young patients.

— therapy and support dogs that assist young patients. Oxnard Police K9 Unit — working dogs trained for search, safety and community policing.

These organizations reflect the spectrum of pet‑related needs across Southern California—from rescue to healthcare to public safety.

Orange County Angle: Why Local Readers Should Care

Even though the designated beneficiaries are LA‑based, Raising Cane’s has long positioned itself as a regional community partner. OC residents regularly visit Cane’s locations in Santa Ana, Costa Mesa, Tustin, and Anaheim, and the brand’s pet‑centric philanthropy resonates strongly here. Orange County shelters—including OC Animal Care and local rescues—have reported increased intake and strained resources throughout 2026, making any regional support for pet welfare a welcome boost.

For pet‑loving readers, this is an easy, low‑barrier way to contribute to the broader Southern California rescue ecosystem.

How Raising Cane’s Ranks Among Similar Brands

In the competitive world of quick‑service chicken chains, Raising Cane’s stands out for its consistent community‑giving model and its animal‑welfare legacy. Named after founder Todd Graves’ yellow Labrador, the brand has donated nearly $10 million to pet‑focused nonprofits nationwide.

Compared with other purveyors of chicken‑forward fast casual meals—such as Chick‑fil‑A, KFC, and Jollibee—Cane’s ranks near the top in:

Community engagement — especially animal welfare, a niche few competitors emphasize.

— especially animal welfare, a niche few competitors emphasize. Brand loyalty — driven by its ONE LOVE® menu and cult‑favorite Cane’s Sauce.

— driven by its ONE LOVE® menu and cult‑favorite Cane’s Sauce. Regional impact — OC locations consistently draw high traffic and strong customer sentiment.

Raising Cane’s also continues to outperform many competitors in search interest across Southern California, particularly for “best chicken fingers,” “Cane’s Sauce,” and “Raising Cane’s near me.”

A Nostalgic Collectible With a Purpose

The 30th Birthday Plush Puppy features a ’90s‑inspired design that nods to Cane’s 1996 Baton Rouge beginnings. It’s part of a larger anniversary merchandise drop launching Aug. 27, including retro apparel and hats available at RaisingCanesGear.com.

Final Takeaway for Santa Ana Readers

If you’re grabbing a Box Combo this week, consider adding the Plush Puppy to your order. It’s a small purchase that supports a big cause—and reinforces Raising Cane’s long‑standing commitment to pets, rescues, and community service across Southern California.

Santa Ana Raising Cane’s Locations

For readers looking to participate locally, here are the Santa Ana Raising Cane’s restaurants:

Santa Ana Bristol Street 2234 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana, CA 92704 raisingcanes.com

2234 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana, CA 92704 raisingcanes.com Santa Ana MainPlace Mall 2800 N. Main St., Santa Ana, CA 92705 raisingcanes.com

2800 N. Main St., Santa Ana, CA 92705 raisingcanes.com Santa Ana – 17th Street 2250 E. 17th St., Santa Ana, CA 92705 locations.raisingcanes.com

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