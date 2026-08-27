Thu. Aug 27th, 2026
Cochino Alert Crime Santa Ana SAPD

Santa Ana Police seek suspect who groped woman at Target

ByArt Pedroza

Aug 26, 2026

Santa Ana Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of sexually touching a woman inside the Target at 1330 E. 17th Street.

Detectives say the victim was shopping with her daughter on July 22 when the suspect walked past her, grabbed her buttocks, and then continued down the aisle while grabbing his groin over his shorts and staring at her.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 6’1”, about 200 pounds, black hair, black goatee, wearing a black shirt with a car logo and black shorts. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective K. Van Luven at kvanluven@santa-ana.org or 714‑245‑8346.

Likely Criminal Charges

Based on California law, the suspect could face several charges, including:

  • Sexual battery — Penal Code §243.4. Intentionally touching an intimate part of another person for sexual arousal, gratification, or abuse. This can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony depending on circumstances.
  • Simple battery — Penal Code §242. Any unwanted physical contact.
  • Child endangerment — Penal Code §273a, because the victim’s young daughter was present during the incident.
  • Disorderly conduct — For lewd or obscene behavior in public.

Felony sexual battery can carry up to 4 years in state prison, mandatory registration as a sex offender, fines up to $10,000, and probation terms.

A Disturbing Trend: Sexual Touching Incidents in Dollar Stores

Across Orange County and nationally, police departments have reported a rise in aisle‑based sexual touching incidents inside discount retailers, especially dollar stores. These crimes often involve offenders who follow women through aisles, approach from behind, and commit quick, opportunistic groping before fleeing.

Some online communities have begun referring to this pattern as “gooning” — a term used to describe men who wander stores seeking vulnerable women to target with non‑consensual touching. While the term itself is not a legal category, the behavior is criminal and deeply harmful.

Crime Data: Orange County and National Trends

  • Orange County:
    • OC law enforcement agencies report hundreds of sexual battery cases annually, with a noticeable cluster occurring in retail environments where offenders exploit crowded aisles and distracted shoppers.
    • Santa Ana, Anaheim, and Garden Grove have each documented multiple cases involving suspects who grope women and immediately leave the store.
  • Nationally:
    • Retail‑based sexual battery incidents have increased in major metro areas, with police departments in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, and Atlanta reporting year‑over‑year rises of 10–20%.
    • National crime victimization surveys show that over 40% of sexual battery incidents occur in public or commercial locations, including grocery stores, dollar stores, and big‑box retailers.

What Drives This Behavior

Experts point to several contributing factors:

  • Opportunity-based offending — Offenders exploit crowded aisles, distracted shoppers, and quick escape routes.
  • Compulsive behavior — Some offenders exhibit impulsive, escalating patterns of inappropriate conduct.
  • Social isolation — Increased isolation and lack of social accountability can fuel predatory behavior.
  • Retail environments — Stores with narrow aisles and limited staff presence create opportunities for offenders.

Tips for Retailers to Prevent These Crimes

  • Increase staff presence — Visible employees deter offenders.
  • Improve aisle visibility — Mirrors, open layouts, and clear sightlines reduce hiding spots.
  • Install high‑resolution cameras — Modern surveillance helps identify suspects quickly.
  • Train employees — Staff should know how to respond safely and report suspicious behavior.
  • Partner with police — Sharing suspect information helps identify repeat offenders.

Safety Tips for Women Shopping With Children

  • Stay aware of surroundings — Scan aisles and note anyone following too closely.
  • Keep children in front-facing carts — This helps maintain visibility and mobility.
  • Avoid isolated aisles — Choose aisles with other shoppers or staff nearby.
  • Report suspicious behavior immediately — Even minor incidents can help police identify patterns.
  • Carry a phone in hand — Quick access to call 911 or record details.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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