Police arrest 34‑year‑old suspect after surveillance video of market burglary goes viral

The Anaheim Police announced the arrest of 34‑year‑old Makatapu Paea, identified as one of the suspects involved in the August 11 commercial burglary at La Reina Market on N. East Street.

Surveillance footage captured two individuals inside the business during the break‑in, and once the video was shared publicly, community members provided tips that helped detectives confirm Paea’s identity.

After additional follow‑up, the APD Crime Task Force located and arrested Paea on August 21. During an interview, Paea admitted he was the person seen in the footage and acknowledged stealing money from the business. The investigation into the second suspect remains active.

Likely Criminal Charges

Based on the reported conduct and California law, Paea is likely facing several charges:

Commercial burglary — Entering a business with intent to commit theft (PC §459).

— Entering a business with intent to commit theft (PC §459). Grand theft — Theft of money or property exceeding $950 (PC §487).

— Theft of money or property exceeding $950 (PC §487). Conspiracy — Coordinated criminal activity involving multiple suspects (PC §182).

— Coordinated criminal activity involving multiple suspects (PC §182). Possession of stolen property — If any stolen items or cash are recovered (PC §496).

Depending on prior history, Paea could face enhanced penalties, including jail or prison time, restitution, probation terms, and mandatory repayment to the business.

Sentence He May Face

If convicted, Paea could face:

Up to three years in county jail or state prison for felony commercial burglary.

for felony commercial burglary. Additional time for felony grand theft, especially if the total loss amount is significant.

Restitution orders requiring repayment of stolen money and compensation for business damages.

Probation terms with strict conditions, including stay‑away orders and mandatory check‑ins.

Repeat offenders often face longer sentences due to prior theft‑related convictions.

Impact of Burglary on Small Businesses

Commercial burglaries like this one inflict substantial financial harm on small businesses across Orange County. Beyond the immediate loss of cash or merchandise, owners face:

Repair costs for damaged doors, windows, and security systems

Lost revenue during cleanup and investigation

Higher insurance deductibles and premium increases

Employee overtime for inventory checks and reporting

Long‑term customer confidence issues

Countywide, retail and commercial burglary losses cost small businesses tens of millions of dollars annually. When factoring in repairs, insurance impacts, and operational disruptions, total losses in Orange County can exceed $40–$60 million per year. These costs ultimately contribute to higher food prices, as markets and small retailers must offset losses through increased pricing to stay afloat.

Retail Theft Trends in Orange County

Larceny‑theft remains one of the most common property crimes.

remains one of the most common property crimes. Small markets, liquor stores, and family‑owned shops are frequent targets due to limited overnight staffing.

Organized crews and repeat offenders often strike multiple businesses across several cities.

Cities such as Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Costa Mesa, and Westminster consistently report elevated burglary and theft activity.

Tips for Small Businesses to Prevent Burglaries

Enhanced surveillance — High‑resolution cameras, motion‑activated systems, and cloud‑based backups.

— High‑resolution cameras, motion‑activated systems, and cloud‑based backups. Reinforced entry points — Security gates, laminated glass, and upgraded locks.

— Security gates, laminated glass, and upgraded locks. Alarm systems — Audible alarms, silent alarms, and direct police‑notification systems.

— Audible alarms, silent alarms, and direct police‑notification systems. Lighting upgrades — Bright exterior lighting reduces concealment opportunities.

— Bright exterior lighting reduces concealment opportunities. Cash‑handling protocols — Minimize cash kept on‑site overnight.

— Minimize cash kept on‑site overnight. Community partnerships — Work with local police and neighboring businesses to identify repeat offenders.

— Work with local police and neighboring businesses to identify repeat offenders. Employee training — Teach staff how to spot suspicious behavior and report incidents quickly.

— Teach staff how to spot suspicious behavior and report incidents quickly.

Anaheim Police Arrest Suspect in La Reina Market Burglary After Community Tips

La Reina Market Burglary: APD Arrests 34‑Year‑Old Suspect After Surveillance Video Goes Viral

Orange County Retail Crime: Anaheim Detectives Arrest Suspect in Market Break‑In

Commercial Burglary Costs Rising: Anaheim Police Announce Arrest in La Reina Market Case

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