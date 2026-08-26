Man arrested for attempted murder after parking‑lot stabbing in north OC

A Fullerton man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he stabbed another man during a violent confrontation in a commercial parking lot on W. Orangethorpe Ave., according to the Fullerton Police Department.

The case adds to a troubling pattern of edged‑weapon assaults and domestic‑type disputes escalating into serious violence across Orange County.

Incident Summary

On August 23, 2026, around 10:39 a.m., an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy was flagged down about an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3000 block of W. Orangethorpe Ave.

Fullerton officers arrived moments later and found an adult male suffering from injuries consistent with a stabbing. Sheriff’s deputies were already providing emergency aid.

Fullerton Fire paramedics transported the victim to a trauma center, where he remains critical but stable.

Detectives say the suspect fled before officers arrived. After several hours of investigation, police arrested Rene Torres, 46, of Fullerton, at approximately 7:33 p.m.

Torres was booked into jail for attempted murder, a felony that carries:

Life in prison if the victim suffers great bodily injury

if the victim suffers great bodily injury Mandatory strike under California’s Three Strikes law

under California’s Three Strikes law Potential enhancements for use of a deadly weapon

Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other, and the attack appears to be an isolated incident.

Additional Charges Torres May Face

Based on the facts described, prosecutors could also consider:

Assault with a deadly weapon (PC 245(a)(1))

Battery causing serious bodily injury (PC 243(d))

Criminal threats (PC 422) if threats were made before or during the assault

if threats were made before or during the assault Enhancements for great bodily injury (PC 12022.7)

Possession of a dirk or dagger (PC 21310) depending on the weapon recovered

Final charges will be determined by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Orange County Trends: Knife Assaults and Attempted Murders

Knife‑related assaults have been rising across Orange County, according to recent law‑enforcement data:

OC agencies collectively reported more than 420 aggravated assaults involving knives or sharp objects in 2025 , a 12% increase from the previous year.

, a from the previous year. Fullerton, Anaheim, Santa Ana, and Garden Grove account for the majority of these cases.

Attempted murder arrests countywide have averaged 110–130 per year , with edged‑weapon attacks representing a significant portion.

, with edged‑weapon attacks representing a significant portion. Domestic‑related stabbings remain one of the most dangerous call types for police, with officers facing unpredictable suspects, confined spaces, and weapons that can be concealed easily.

Police Request for Information

Anyone with information about the Fullerton stabbing is asked to contact Detective N. Valdes at 714-738-6754 or nvaldes@fullertonpd.org. Anonymous tips may be submitted through OC Crime Stoppers.

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