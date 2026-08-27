Irvine Police seek ID of suspects in $38K credit‑card fraud spree

Irvine Police are asking for the community’s assistance after three suspects — shown in the attached #WANTEDWEDNESDAY images — allegedly used stolen credit‑card information belonging to an Irvine resident to make $38,435.50 in fraudulent purchases between June 13 and June 17, 2026.

Detectives say the suspects targeted high‑end clothing and jewelry retailers, hitting multiple stores across Irvine and surrounding cities in a short period of time.

What Happened

Investigators report that the suspects obtained the victim’s credit‑card information and immediately began making large purchases at local retail stores. The transactions were spread across several days and involved multiple high‑value items, consistent with organized retail fraud patterns seen throughout Orange County. Irvine Police released surveillance images of the suspects and are seeking help identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mena at 949‑724‑7124 or amena@cityofirvine.org.

Criminal Charges the Suspects Face

Based on the reported conduct and California law, the suspects are likely facing several felony charges:

Identity theft — Using another person’s financial information without permission (PC §530.5).

— Using another person’s financial information without permission (PC §530.5). Access card fraud — Knowingly using stolen credit‑card data to make purchases (PC §484g).

— Knowingly using stolen credit‑card data to make purchases (PC §484g). Conspiracy — Coordinated activity among multiple suspects to commit theft and fraud (PC §182).

— Coordinated activity among multiple suspects to commit theft and fraud (PC §182). Grand theft — Fraudulent purchases exceeding $950 (PC §487).

— Fraudulent purchases exceeding $950 (PC §487). Possession of stolen property — Holding items obtained through fraudulent transactions (PC §496).

Potential Penalties

If convicted, the suspects could face:

Felony sentences ranging from 16 months to 3 years per count

per count Fines up to $10,000

Mandatory restitution to the victim

Additional enhancements if the conduct is deemed part of organized retail crime

Probation terms, supervised release, and potential bans from certain retailers

Retail Fraud Trends in Orange County

Credit‑card fraud and organized retail theft continue to rise across Orange County. Recent law‑enforcement data shows:

Larceny‑theft remains the most common property crime countywide.

remains the most common property crime countywide. Fraud involving stolen credit‑card numbers has increased, especially at high‑end retailers.

has increased, especially at high‑end retailers. Organized groups often commit multiple thefts in a single day, moving quickly between cities like Irvine, Costa Mesa, Tustin, and Anaheim.

Retailers report that fraud rings frequently target luxury apparel, electronics, and jewelry because these items can be resold easily.

These crimes ultimately raise costs for consumers — including higher prices for groceries, clothing, and household goods — as retailers offset losses through increased pricing and security expenses.

How People Can Better Secure Their Credit Cards

Residents can reduce their risk of credit‑card theft and fraud by adopting stronger security habits:

Enable transaction alerts — Immediate notifications help catch unauthorized charges quickly.

— Immediate notifications help catch unauthorized charges quickly. Use digital wallets — Apple Pay, Google Pay, and similar services tokenize card numbers, making them harder to steal.

— Apple Pay, Google Pay, and similar services tokenize card numbers, making them harder to steal. Avoid public Wi‑Fi — Fraudsters often intercept data on unsecured networks.

— Fraudsters often intercept data on unsecured networks. Check statements frequently — Early detection limits financial damage.

— Early detection limits financial damage. Shred documents — Prevent thieves from retrieving card numbers from mail or trash.

What Retailers Can Do to Prevent Credit‑Card Theft

Businesses can reduce fraud through layered security measures:

Enhanced surveillance — Clear camera coverage at registers, entrances, and high‑value sections.

— Clear camera coverage at registers, entrances, and high‑value sections. Employee training — Teach staff how to spot suspicious behavior and verify payment methods.

— Teach staff how to spot suspicious behavior and verify payment methods. Stronger verification protocols — ID checks for large purchases or unusual transactions.

— ID checks for large purchases or unusual transactions. POS security upgrades — Modern terminals reduce skimming and data theft.

— Modern terminals reduce skimming and data theft. Store layout adjustments — Improve visibility and reduce blind spots.

Community Impact

Irvine Police continue to emphasize that community tips are essential in identifying suspects and stopping organized retail fraud. With losses exceeding tens of thousands of dollars in just a few days, this case highlights how quickly criminals can inflict financial harm — and how important vigilance is for both residents and retailers.

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