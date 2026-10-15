Irvine Police arrest alleged Snapchat predator accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl

The Irvine Police Department is asking the public for help after detectives arrested Juan Carlos Amaya, a 25-year-old Baldwin Park resident accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and allegedly using social media to contact other minors.

Amaya allegedly contacted a 13-year-old victim via Snapchat and began chatting with her while posing as a 17-year-old. The two met at an Irvine park in July, where the victim had a sexual encounter with the man. The Irvine Police began investigating the incident when it was reported last month.

Irvine detectives arrested Amaya on October 1 and booked him into the Orange County Jail on allegations including forcible rape, lewd acts with a child under 14, and using a minor for obscene material.

Detectives now believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who communicated with Snapchat accounts “amayaaajr” or “chamgagnealex_8” to contact investigators.

As with all criminal cases, the charges are allegations, and Juan Carlos Amaya is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Juan Carlos Amaya arrested in Irvine

Allegations Suggest Classic Online Grooming Tactics

According to Irvine police, the investigation began after the alleged victim reported the crime last month. Detectives say the suspect initially contacted the 13-year-old through Snapchat while falsely claiming to be 17 years old. The communications eventually led to an in-person meeting in Irvine.

During their investigation, detectives reportedly uncovered evidence suggesting the suspect had been communicating with additional minors online and allegedly offered money or vapes in exchange for sexual activity.

Law enforcement experts frequently warn that social media, messaging apps, gaming platforms, and disappearing-message services have become common tools used by predators to identify, groom, and exploit children. A major Southern California child exploitation crackdown announced earlier this year resulted in 341 arrests and the rescue of 40 children across five counties, including Orange County. Authorities reported that many cases originated through online communications.

What Charges Is the Suspect Facing?

This afternoon, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office advised that Amaya was charged with four offenses:

1) PC 288(a)- Lewd act upon a child under 14

2) PC 311.4(c)- Using a minor for sex acts

3) PC 311.11(a)(1)- Possession and control of child pornography

4) PC 288.3(a)- Contacting a child with intent to commit specified crime

Potential Prison Sentence Could Be Decades

The potential maximum prison sentence for Juan Carlos Amaya under California law based on these specific charges ranges from roughly 10 to 18+ years in California State Prison, depending on whether sentences for individual counts are ordered to run consecutively or concurrently.

Because California utilizes a “determinate sentencing” system for most of these offenses, each felony carries a choice of a low, middle, or high term that a judge can impose. The breakdown of the individual maximum penalties for the exact charges provided by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office is detailed below:

Breakdown of Maximum Sentences per Charge

Charge & California Penal Code (PC) Maximum Base State Prison Sentence Details & Context 1) PC 288(a) — Lewd act upon a child under 14 Up to 8 years This felony carries a standard triad sentence of 3, 6, or 8 years in state prison. It also constitutes a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law. 2) PC 311.4(c) — Using a minor for sex acts / obscene matter Up to 8 years Utilizing a child under 18 for commercial or obscene sexual acts carries a state prison triad sentence of 3, 6, or 8 years. 3) PC 311.11(a)(1) — Possession/control of child pornography Up to 3 years First-time offenses for possession or control of child pornography can be prosecuted as a felony carrying a triad sentence of 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison. 4) PC 288.3(a) — Contacting a child with intent to commit specified crime Up to 4 years Contacting a minor (under 14) with intent to commit a sex crime carries a state prison triad sentence of 2, 3, or 4 years.

Crucial Aggravating Factors & Sentence Enhancements

While the base charges total up to a maximum of roughly 18+ years if stacked consecutively, actual exposure could scale higher or become mandatory due to the following factors:

Rape Charges vs. Lewd Acts: While the initial police booking included “rape by force or fear” (PC 261), the prosecutor’s formal charges listed PC 288(a) instead. If prosecutors amend charges to allege that force, violence, or duress was used during the lewd act (PC 288(b)(1)), the maximum penalty increases to 10 years for that single count.

While the initial police booking included “rape by force or fear” (PC 261), the prosecutor’s formal charges listed PC 288(a) instead. If prosecutors amend charges to allege that force, violence, or duress was used during the lewd act (PC 288(b)(1)), the maximum penalty increases to for that single count. Consecutive vs. Concurrent Sentencing: In California, a judge determines whether a defendant serves the time for multiple counts at the same time (concurrently) or stacked one after the other (consecutively). Because these offenses involve distinct acts (such as the initial online contact vs. the physical meeting at the Irvine park), prosecutors frequently push for consecutive terms.

In California, a judge determines whether a defendant serves the time for multiple counts at the same time (concurrently) or stacked one after the other (consecutively). Because these offenses involve distinct acts (such as the initial online contact vs. the physical meeting at the Irvine park), prosecutors frequently push for consecutive terms. Lifetime Sex Offender Registration: Upon conviction for any of these primary offenses, the individual faces a mandatory, lifetime requirement to register as a Tier 3 sex offender under California Penal Code 290.

Orange County Continues to See Child Exploitation Cases

Cases involving online child predation remain a major focus for Orange County and Southern California law enforcement agencies.

In May, federal, state, and local authorities announced “Operation Firewall,” a large-scale child exploitation investigation spanning Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Bernardino counties. The operation resulted in:

341 arrests

40 children rescued

Allegations involving child sexual abuse material

Online grooming investigations

Human trafficking offenses

Suspects accused of attempting to meet minors for sexual purposes

Officials involved in that operation stated that many suspects first contacted children through social media and online messaging platforms.

Orange County Cities Frequently Reporting Child Exploitation and Predator Arrests

While no countywide ranking database specifically tracks online predator arrests by city, news releases and law enforcement operations regularly show significant enforcement activity in:

Anaheim Santa Ana Irvine Huntington Beach Orange

These cities have large populations, dedicated police departments, and routinely participate in regional Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigations and child exploitation task-force operations.

How Parents Can Protect Their Children

Law enforcement officials consistently recommend that parents:

Know which apps their children use.

Monitor Snapchat, Instagram, Discord, and gaming chat platforms.

Remind children that online profiles may be fake.

Educate children about grooming tactics and manipulation.

Require privacy settings on social media accounts.

Discourage meeting online contacts in person.

Report suspicious behavior immediately.

Keep open communication so children feel comfortable reporting concerning interactions.

Investigators in this case believe additional victims may exist. Anyone who communicated with the identified Snapchat accounts or who has information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact Irvine Police Detective Robinson at MRobinson@cityofirvine.org.

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