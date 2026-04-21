Free OCTA bus rides on Wed., April 22, to celebrate Earth Day

ORANGE – In honor of Earth Day, OCTA invites residents and visitors to support the environment by taking advantage of free rides on public transit all day.

OCTA will offer complimentary rides on all regular OC Bus routes on Wednesday, April 22, with no pass or fare required. OC Bus provides a safe, reliable and convenient way to travel to work, school and destinations throughout Orange County. The free ride promotion is designed to encourage more people to try transit and consider making it part of their daily routine.

Taking public transportation helps people share the ride and reduce traffic congestion and protect the environment along the way. OCTA’s OC Bus fleet already runs on clean natural gas, with additional zero-emissions buses in the fleet, moving toward a 100 percent zero-emissions future to help improve air quality in Orange County.

Calculate how to save with public transit

Riders can also explore how much they can save by choosing transit. OCTA’s new online commute cost calculator allows users to compare the cost of driving with OC Bus, including expenses like gas and parking, and see potential savings over time.

To learn more about the commute calculator, visit octa.net/getting-around/bus/oc-bus/commute-calculator.

OCTA’s commitment to sustainability lasts all year long through investments that protect natural resources, improve water quality and reduce transportation-related pollution throughout the county.

Through Measure M, OCTA has preserved and restored 1,600 acres of open space to protect Orange County’s natural landscapes. The Environmental Mitigation Program supports habitat restoration and protects sensitive species, helping ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

In addition to OC Bus, Metrolink will also offer free rides on Earth Day, making it easier to travel throughout Southern California. For trip planning and sustainability information, visit OCBus.com/RideFree.

Earth Day 2026

Earth Day 2026 falls on Wednesday, April 22. The theme for 2026 continues as “Our Power, Our Planet,” a campaign focused on accelerating clean energy, increasing accountability for environmental damage, and promoting community-scale climate solutions.

History and Origin

Founder: The idea was conceived by Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, who sought to channel the energy of 1960s anti-war protests into a national movement for environmental protection.

The idea was conceived by of Wisconsin, who sought to channel the energy of 1960s anti-war protests into a national movement for environmental protection. The First Earth Day (1970): Organized by a young activist named Denis Hayes , the inaugural event involved approximately 20 million Americans. It remains the largest single-day protest in human history.

Organized by a young activist named , the inaugural event involved approximately 20 million Americans. It remains the largest single-day protest in human history. Impact: The 1970 event led directly to the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the passage of landmark legislation like the Clean Air Act , the Clean Water Act , and the Endangered Species Act .

The 1970 event led directly to the creation of the and the passage of landmark legislation like the , the , and the . Global Expansion: Earth Day went international in 1990, mobilizing 200 million people in 141 countries and paving the way for the 1992 UN Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Ways to Participate

You can find local events or take personal action through platforms like EARTHDAY.ORG:

Individual Actions: Practice recycling, switch to reusable bags, compost food waste, or plant a tree.

Practice recycling, switch to reusable bags, compost food waste, or plant a tree. Community Events: Join local beach or park cleanups, attend environmental lectures, or participate in climate rallies.

Join local beach or park cleanups, attend environmental lectures, or participate in climate rallies. Advocacy: Sign petitions for renewable energy or global plastic treaties, and contact your representatives about climate legislation.

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