Former O.C. insurance broker arrested on grand theft and embezzlement charges

ORANGE, Calif., – Insurance broker, Andre De Gazon, 56, of Bellflower, was arraigned today at the Orange County Superior Court on multiple felony counts of grand theft and embezzlement after allegedly using his status as a licensed insurance agent to pocket more than $100,000 of unremitted insurance policy premiums from victims.

An investigation by the Department of Insurance was launched after a complaint was filed by one of De Gazon’s victims. The brokerage company became aware of a problem when the Managing General Agent for their insurance carrier notified them that their premium payment was never forwarded by De Gazon.

De Gazon was a licensed insurance agent and owner of Liability Risk Management & Insurance Services, Inc., which specialized in locating professional liability policies for clients, or the clients of other retail brokers, with insurance carriers. Investigators discovered between June 2022 and October 2023, Liability Risk Management accepted $105,816.42 in premiums from victims and failed to remit those premiums directly to insurance carriers.

The investigation found that De Gazon failed to remit the full amount of premiums owed to insurers which put his victims at risk of losing their insurance coverage. The victims then had to pay the insurance carrier directly in order to maintain their coverage, resulting in double payments for coverage that should have only been paid for once. The premiums pocketed by De Gazon were not recovered.

De Gazon was arrested at his home on January 29, 2026 by Department of Insurance Fraud Enforcement agents. De Gazon’s insurance license expired in July 2024.This case is being prosecuted by the Major Fraud unit of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

