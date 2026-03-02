An Anaheim woman arrested on drug charges died at an Orange County jail

On Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, an inmate housed at the James A. Musick Facility in Irvine died.

A 54-year-old female inmate was booked by the Anaheim Police Department on Feb. 26, 2026, for H&S 11377-Possession of a Controlled Substance and H&S 11364 Possession of Unlawful Paraphernalia.

On Feb. 27, while housed at the James A. Musick Facility, the inmate was found unresponsive.

Deputies and County Medical Services personnel attempted life-saving measures. Members of the Orange County Fire Authority pronounced her deceased.

Preliminarily, there are no suspicious circumstances. A final cause of death will be determined following an independent autopsy and toxicology.

The name of the decedent is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the in-custody death. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will conduct an in-custody death review. No additional information will be released at this time.

James A. Musick Facility is a minimum-security county jail in south Orange County, California. The county jail is on an unincorporated pocket of land, surrounded by the city of Irvine on three sides and bordered by Lake Forest’s Bake Parkway to the southeast, according to Wikipedia.

Click here to view the Anaheim Police arrest log.

Orange County Jail Death Statistics

According to reports from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and organizations like the ACLU of Southern California, the frequency of these incidents is as follows:

Annual Totals: Recent years have seen varying numbers, including 18 deaths in 2021 , 6 in 2023 , and at least 8 in 2025 .

Recent years have seen varying numbers, including , , and at least . Early Custody Risks: A significant portion of these deaths happen shortly after arrest. Between 2010 and 2021, nearly half of the 119 recorded deaths occurred within one month of booking, and 35 occurred within the first week .

A significant portion of these deaths happen shortly after arrest. Between 2010 and 2021, nearly occurred within one month of booking, and . Common Causes: The most frequent circumstances cited include substance use (and untreated withdrawal), medical neglect, suicide, and physical violence

