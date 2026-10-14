Costa Mesa hair stylist arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting clients for last ten 10 years

The Costa Mesa Police Department is asking the public’s help after arresting a longtime local hair salon owner accused of sexually assaulting clients over a period spanning roughly a decade.

According to police, 61-year-old Ricardo Garcia of Fullerton, owner of Hair by Ricardo at 2200 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, was arrested on October 13 as detectives investigated allegations that he used his position as a trusted hairstylist to inappropriately touch and sexually assault clients.

Police say the known victims were primarily male and ranged in age from 13 years old to adults at the time the alleged offenses occurred. Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Investigators say the alleged conduct occurred in the context of Garcia’s client relationships, a dynamic that frequently appears in sexual abuse cases involving professionals who work closely with members of the public. The alleged conduct reportedly escalated from inappropriate touching to more serious sexual assaults over time.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact Costa Mesa Police detectives.

Police Concern There May Be Additional Victims

One of the most notable aspects of the case is law enforcement’s public appeal for additional victims.

When investigators suspect a pattern of conduct spanning many years, public identification of a suspect is often intended to encourage other victims and witnesses to come forward. Similar investigations involving salon owners and personal-service professionals around the country have resulted in additional victims being identified after an arrest became public.

In California, for example, a Concord hair salon owner was charged in 2024 after police alleged sexual assaults occurred inside his business and publicly appealed for additional victims to contact investigators.

Similar Cases Have Surfaced Nationally

While allegations against hair salon operators are relatively uncommon compared to sexual assault cases overall, they are not unheard of.

Recent examples include:

A Pennsylvania salon owner accused of sexually assaulting multiple clients during waxing appointments between 2018 and 2022.

A California hair salon owner charged with rape, lewd acts involving a minor, and related sexual offenses after investigators alleged assaults occurred inside his salon.

Multiple civil and criminal cases in Georgia involving allegations of sexual misconduct by a salon owner toward customers and employees.

Nationally, sexual violence remains a significant crime problem. According to data cited by RAINN based on U.S. Department of Justice statistics, an estimated 443,634 rapes and sexual assaults occur annually in the United States among people age 12 and older.

What makes cases involving hairstylists, massage professionals, cosmetologists, and other personal-service providers particularly troubling is the element of trust. Clients often find themselves alone with service providers for extended periods in situations involving close physical proximity.

What Criminal Charges Could Be Filed?

Police have not yet publicly announced the specific criminal counts being sought against Garcia.

However, based on the allegations described by investigators, prosecutors could potentially evaluate offenses including:

Sexual battery

Lewd acts involving a minor

Oral copulation or sexual penetration offenses, depending on evidence

Continuous sexual abuse of a child if prosecutors believe qualifying conduct occurred over an extended period

Felony child molestation-related charges if any victims were under age 18

The ultimate charging decision will depend on victim statements, corroborating evidence, timelines, medical evidence, witness testimony, and statutes of limitation.

California has significantly expanded opportunities to prosecute older sexual assault cases, particularly where minors are involved. As a result, allegations dating back many years can sometimes still be prosecuted depending on the facts.

Potential Sentencing Exposure

If prosecutors ultimately file and prove multiple felony sex-crime counts involving numerous victims, Garcia could face extremely significant prison exposure.

Factors that typically increase sentencing include:

Multiple victims

Minor victims

Abuse of a position of trust

Crimes occurring over many years

Multiple felony counts

Aggravating circumstances identified by the court

In major California sexual assault prosecutions involving multiple victims, sentences can range from several years in state prison to decades behind bars. Lifetime sex-offender registration could also be required upon conviction depending on the offenses proven.

At this stage, however, Garcia has only been arrested and the allegations remain under investigation.

What Happens to the Business and Commercial Insurance?

The allegations could have devastating consequences not only for Garcia personally but also for the salon itself.

A common misconception is that business insurance automatically protects owners accused of intentional misconduct. In reality, most commercial general liability policies specifically exclude intentional criminal acts and sexual misconduct by the insured.

Potential consequences include:

Denial of insurance coverage for intentional acts

Cancellation or non-renewal of commercial insurance policies

Difficulty obtaining future insurance coverage

Civil lawsuits from alleged victims

Loss of customers and business revenue

Professional licensing consequences

Closure or sale of the business

Even if the salon carried liability insurance, insurers often reserve the right to deny defense and indemnity for intentional sexual misconduct. Civil judgments in sexual abuse cases can sometimes reach hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars.

Why Would Someone Risk Everything?

Cases like this often leave community members asking the same question: Why would a successful business owner risk a livelihood, reputation, family relationships, and freedom?

Criminologists who study sexual offending note that offenders frequently become convinced they will never be reported or caught. Some exploit positions that provide private access to vulnerable individuals. Others rationalize their conduct, misread boundaries, or gradually escalate behavior over time.

In alleged serial abuse cases, investigators often find a combination of factors such as:

Access to potential victims

Opportunity created by a trusted professional relationship

Secrecy

Perceived low risk of detection

Repeated offending that becomes normalized in the offender’s mind

If the allegations in this case are ultimately proven, the alleged conduct demonstrates the enormous risks created when a professional entrusted with clients abuses that position.

Costa Mesa Sexual Assault Investigation Remains Active

The Costa Mesa Police Department continues to investigate the case and is actively seeking additional potential victims.

Anyone who may have had contact with Garcia through Hair by Ricardo and believes they may have relevant information is encouraged to contact investigators.

As is standard in criminal proceedings, Garcia is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

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