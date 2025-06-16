Bike thief arrested in Irvine with help from a hidden Air Tag

On Thursday, a man reported that his locked mountain bicycle had been stolen from Target on Barranca, according to the Irvine Police Department.

IPD bike officers pedaled into action and spoke with the victim. Thankfully, the bike had a hidden AirTag and was tracking near Creekside High.

Patrol officers switched into high gear, tracked down the suspect on the bike trail, and put the brakes on the theft.

Christopher Martin Benson, 35, of Orange, who is on probation, was arrested for grand theft and lodged at the Orange County Jail for his efforts. The bike was returned to the owner.

Tracking devices and registering your bike at Project 529 (if you live or work in Irvine) will significantly help if your bike is stolen.

In California, a probationer arrested for grand theft—such as stealing a mountain bike equipped with an AirTag—faces serious legal consequences, especially under the updated 2025 laws.

Grand Theft Overview

Under Penal Code § 487, grand theft involves stealing property valued over $950, or specific items like firearms or vehicles, regardless of value

1. It is a “wobbler”, meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on the circumstances and the defendant’s criminal history.

Penalties for Grand Theft

Misdemeanor : Up to 1 year in county jail

: Up to Felony : 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison Possible formal probation with up to 1 year in jail Restitution to the victim Loss of gun rights if convicted of a felony

:

2025 Enhancements

Recent updates to California law have introduced stricter penalties:

AB 1960 & SB 1416 : Add sentencing enhancements based on the aggregate value of stolen property, even across multiple incidents

: Add sentencing enhancements based on the of stolen property, even across multiple incidents AB 2943 : Criminalizes possession of over $950 in stolen retail goods with intent to resell, as a new felony

: Criminalizes possession of over $950 in stolen retail goods with intent to resell, as a Proposition 36: Adds 1–3 years to sentences for thefts involving multiple accomplices or high-value losses

Impact of Probation Status

Being on probation significantly increases the risk:

Probation Violation : The arrest itself may trigger a revocation hearing

: The arrest itself may trigger a If found in violation, the court may: Reinstate probation with stricter terms Revoke probation and impose the original sentence Add consecutive penalties for the new offense



Aggravating Factors

Courts may impose harsher penalties if:

The theft involved deceit, trickery, or embezzlement

The defendant has prior convictions

The theft was part of a larger criminal scheme

