Mon. Jun 16th, 2025
Bicycles Crime Fountain Valley OC Probation

An O.C. probationer was arrested after stealing an e-bike from a child

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 16, 2025
An OC probationer was arrested after stealing an e-bike from a child

Yesterday afternoon, a young community member reported his e-bike had been stolen from outside a local restaurant, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

The police officers obtained a clear description of the suspect, and the business assisted by supplying high-quality surveillance images and video footage.

The FVPD day shift officers shared the details with their eagle-eyed night shift team.

Within two hours, the night shift officers located the suspect (who was on formal probation) and secured a full confession. They also recovered the e-bike, which had been locked up nearby.

The suspect was arrested for grand theft and a probation violation. The e-bike has since been returned to its rightful (and very grateful) owner.

The suspect is now facing serious charges:

1. Grand Theft (California Penal Code § 487)

  • Applies if the stolen e-bike is valued over $950.
  • Can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony.
  • Misdemeanor penalty: Up to 1 year in county jail.
  • Felony penalty: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison.
  • Fines and restitution may also apply.

2. Probation Violation

  • Since the suspect was already on probation, this new offense is a violation.
  • Possible consequences include:
    • Revocation of probation
    • Additional jail or prison time
    • Stricter probation terms
  • Judges often impose harsher penalties for new crimes committed while on probation.

Other Factors

  • Theft from a child may be considered an aggravating factor.
  • If the suspect has prior convictions, sentencing could be more severe under California’s Three Strikes Law.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime Huntington Beach

O.C. suspect arrested after being surprised by a resident during a home burglary

Jun 16, 2025 Art Pedroza
Anaheim Crime Guns

Murder suspect arrested at an Anaheim motel

Jun 16, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Donald Trump Guns Huntington Beach ICE immigration Orange County Politics

Armed felon waving Mexican flag arrested at O.C. No Kings protest

Jun 16, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Bicycles Crime Fountain Valley OC Probation

An O.C. probationer was arrested after stealing an e-bike from a child

Jun 16, 2025 Art Pedroza
Civic Affairs Jobs Santa Ana

Santa Ana Job Fair set for June 18

Jun 16, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Huntington Beach

O.C. suspect arrested after being surprised by a resident during a home burglary

Jun 16, 2025 Art Pedroza
Anaheim Crime Guns

Murder suspect arrested at an Anaheim motel

Jun 16, 2025 Art Pedroza