An O.C. probationer was arrested after stealing an e-bike from a child

Yesterday afternoon, a young community member reported his e-bike had been stolen from outside a local restaurant, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.
The police officers obtained a clear description of the suspect, and the business assisted by supplying high-quality surveillance images and video footage.
The FVPD day shift officers shared the details with their eagle-eyed night shift team.
Within two hours, the night shift officers located the suspect (who was on formal probation) and secured a full confession. They also recovered the e-bike, which had been locked up nearby.
The suspect was arrested for grand theft and a probation violation. The e-bike has since been returned to its rightful (and very grateful) owner.
The suspect is now facing serious charges:
1. Grand Theft (California Penal Code § 487)
- Applies if the stolen e-bike is valued over $950.
- Can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony.
- Misdemeanor penalty: Up to 1 year in county jail.
- Felony penalty: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison.
- Fines and restitution may also apply.
2. Probation Violation
- Since the suspect was already on probation, this new offense is a violation.
- Possible consequences include:
- Revocation of probation
- Additional jail or prison time
- Stricter probation terms
- Judges often impose harsher penalties for new crimes committed while on probation.
Other Factors
- Theft from a child may be considered an aggravating factor.
- If the suspect has prior convictions, sentencing could be more severe under California’s Three Strikes Law.