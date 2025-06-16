An O.C. probationer was arrested after stealing an e-bike from a child

Yesterday afternoon, a young community member reported his e-bike had been stolen from outside a local restaurant, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

The police officers obtained a clear description of the suspect, and the business assisted by supplying high-quality surveillance images and video footage.

The FVPD day shift officers shared the details with their eagle-eyed night shift team.

Within two hours, the night shift officers located the suspect (who was on formal probation) and secured a full confession. They also recovered the e-bike, which had been locked up nearby.

The suspect was arrested for grand theft and a probation violation. The e-bike has since been returned to its rightful (and very grateful) owner.

The suspect is now facing serious charges:

1. Grand Theft (California Penal Code § 487)

Applies if the stolen e-bike is valued over $950.

Can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony.

Misdemeanor penalty : Up to 1 year in county jail.

: Up to 1 year in county jail. Felony penalty : 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison.

: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison. Fines and restitution may also apply.

2. Probation Violation

Since the suspect was already on probation, this new offense is a violation.

Possible consequences include: Revocation of probation Additional jail or prison time Stricter probation terms

Judges often impose harsher penalties for new crimes committed while on probation.

Other Factors

Theft from a child may be considered an aggravating factor.

If the suspect has prior convictions, sentencing could be more severe under California’s Three Strikes Law.

