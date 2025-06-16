O.C. suspect arrested after being surprised by a resident during a home burglary

Yesterday, police officers were called to a home after the resident walked in on an active burglary, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The suspect ran, but did not get far. The responding police officers quickly tracked him down in the neighborhood. He was still in possession of stolen property. He was arrested for burglary and got a one-way ride to the HBPD jail.

The HBPD reiterates that crime doesn’t pay in Huntington Beach.

If a man is arrested for residential burglary in Huntington Beach, California, he is likely being charged under California Penal Code § 459, which defines burglary as entering a structure with the intent to commit theft or any felony.

Residential Burglary (First-Degree Burglary)

This applies when someone unlawfully enters an inhabited dwelling, such as a house or apartment, with criminal intent.

Penalties:

Felony classification

State prison sentence of 2, 4, or 6 years

of Fines up to $10,000

up to Formal probation may be granted in some cases

may be granted in some cases Counts as a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law, which can lead to significantly enhanced penalties for repeat offenders

Additional Factors That May Affect Sentencing:

If the victim was elderly, disabled, or under 14 , an additional year may be added.

, an additional year may be added. If the defendant has prior felony convictions , the sentence could be extended.

, the sentence could be extended. Use of a weapon or causing injury during the burglary could lead to additional charges and time.

