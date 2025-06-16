Murder suspect arrested at an Anaheim motel

ANAHEIM, Calif. (June 16, 2025) – On Saturday, June 14, 2025, around 6:12 p.m., Anaheim Police officers and Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to the Villa Inn, located at 733 S Beach Blvd. regarding a shooting that just occurred.

Police officers arrived and found the victim, a male adult in his 60s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics treated him at the scene and immediately transported him to a hospital. The victim was pronounced deceased approximately one hour later.

Patrol officers at the motel quickly identified a suspect. Amir Karkehabadi, a 59-year-old Anaheim resident, was detained without incident at the motel. There are no outstanding suspects. A handgun was located at the scene.

Anaheim Police Homicide Detectives responded to continue the investigation. The relationship between the victim and the suspect is not being released at this time. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Mr. Karkehabadi was booked at the Anaheim Police Department on suspicion of murder. The case will be presented to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim’s identity has been confirmed by the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office; however, it will not be released pending family notification.

Detectives are not disclosing any additional details at this time because the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident may contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

Potential Charges and Penalties

If Karkehabadi is charged with murder, the penalties under California law could include:

Second-Degree Murder : Typically applies if the killing was intentional but not premeditated. Penalty : 15 years to life in state prison.

: Typically applies if the killing was intentional but not premeditated. First-Degree Murder : Applies if the killing was willful, deliberate, and premeditated. Penalty : 25 years to life in prison, or life without parole if special circumstances apply (e.g., lying in wait, multiple victims, or murder for financial gain).

: Applies if the killing was willful, deliberate, and premeditated. Use of a Firearm : Under California’s “10-20-life” gun enhancement law (Penal Code § 12022.53), using a firearm during the commission of a murder can add: 10 years for using a gun, 20 years for firing it, 25 years to life if it causes death.

: Under California’s “10-20-life” gun enhancement law (Penal Code § 12022.53), using a firearm during the commission of a murder can add: Special Circumstances: If the murder is found to involve special circumstances (e.g., felony murder, gang-related, or torture), the death penalty or life without parole could be considered.

The exact charges and penalties will depend on the outcome of the investigation, including motive, intent, and any prior criminal history.

