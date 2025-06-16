Armed felon waving Mexican flag arrested at O.C. No Kings protest

On Saturday, June 14, 2025, police officers arrested a felon at the No Kings protest for threatening to knock someone out in the middle of the street while waving a Mexican flag and carrying a loaded handgun, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers in the area of Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway monitoring the demonstration observed a male subject, later identified as Eduardo Pineda (03/13/2000), actively shouting at a pedestrian and challenging him to a fight. The confrontation occurred just a few blocks from the pier.

Upon contact, officers learned that Pineda had active warrants for his arrest related to previous charges of battery and vandalism. During a search incident to arrest, officers located a loaded handgun concealed in his waistband.

Gun seized from Eduardo Pineda by the Huntington Beach Police

Further investigation revealed Pineda is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

Pineda was booked for:

Felon in possession of a loaded firearm

Challenging another person to fight in public

Outstanding warrants (battery and vandalism)

The HBPD remains committed to facilitating peaceful public demonstrations while taking action against any unlawful or threatening behavior.

The man arrested at the “No Kings” rally in Huntington Beach faces multiple charges, each carrying significant penalties under California law:

Felon in Possession of a Loaded Firearm

A felony offense punishable by 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison, along with fines up to $10,000. The presence of a loaded weapon in a public setting may be considered an aggravating factor.

A felony offense punishable by 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison, along with fines up to $10,000. The presence of a loaded weapon in a public setting may be considered an aggravating factor. Challenging Another Person to Fight in Public

A misdemeanor charge that can result in up to 90 days in county jail and a fine of up to $400.

A misdemeanor charge that can result in up to 90 days in county jail and a fine of up to $400. Outstanding Warrants Battery: A misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in jail and/or a $2,000 fine. Vandalism: If property damage exceeds $400, the charge may be elevated to a felony, carrying up to 3 years in prison. Damage under $400 is treated as a misdemeanor with up to 1 year in jail.



Additional consequences may apply if the suspect has prior felony convictions under California’s “Three Strikes” law, which can significantly increase sentencing. Federal firearm charges and immigration-related actions may also be considered, depending on the individual’s legal status.

