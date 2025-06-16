Two anti-ICE protesters wanted by the SAPD for launching fireworks into a crowd

Police detectives are attempting to identify two suspects who fired illegal fireworks indiscriminately into a large crowd of people, according to the SAPD.

On Wednesday, June 11, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the suspects aimed the fireworks downward toward individuals in the crowd near the area of 4th Street and French Street during an anti-ICE demonstration.

The SAPD urges anyone with information about their identities or whereabouts to contact Detective Sergeant P. McClaskey at (714) 245-8438 or pmcclaskey@santa-ana.org.

If these suspects are arrested in Santa Ana, California, for firing illegal fireworks into a large crowd, they could face multiple serious charges and penalties under both state and local laws.

1. Illegal Fireworks Use

California classifies fireworks into two categories:

“Safe and Sane” fireworks : Legal only in certain jurisdictions and during specific times.

: Legal only in certain jurisdictions and during specific times. “Dangerous fireworks”: Always illegal for public use. This includes aerial fireworks, firecrackers, and rockets.

2. Penalties for Illegal Fireworks

Misdemeanor charges for most violations: Up to 1 year in county jail Fines up to $1,000

for most violations: Felony charges for possession or use of large quantities or dangerous fireworks: Up to 3 years in state prison Fines up to $50,000

for possession or use of large quantities or dangerous fireworks:

3. Santa Ana-Specific Enforcement

Santa Ana enforces strict local ordinances:

Possession or use of illegal fireworks can result in: A minimum fine of $1,000 Up to 6 months in jail



4. Additional Criminal Charges

Because the fireworks were fired indiscriminately into a crowd, additional charges may apply:

Assault with a deadly weapon (if injuries occurred or were likely)

(if injuries occurred or were likely) Reckless endangerment

Disturbing the peace

Arson-related charges if any fire was caused

These charges could significantly increase the severity of penalties, especially if anyone was injured or if the act is deemed intentional or malicious.

