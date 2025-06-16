Two anti-ICE protesters wanted by the SAPD for launching fireworks into a crowd

Police detectives are attempting to identify two suspects who fired illegal fireworks indiscriminately into a large crowd of people, according to the SAPD.
On Wednesday, June 11, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the suspects aimed the fireworks downward toward individuals in the crowd near the area of 4th Street and French Street during an anti-ICE demonstration.
The SAPD urges anyone with information about their identities or whereabouts to contact Detective Sergeant P. McClaskey at (714) 245-8438 or pmcclaskey@santa-ana.org.
If these suspects are arrested in Santa Ana, California, for firing illegal fireworks into a large crowd, they could face multiple serious charges and penalties under both state and local laws.
1. Illegal Fireworks Use
California classifies fireworks into two categories:
- “Safe and Sane” fireworks: Legal only in certain jurisdictions and during specific times.
- “Dangerous fireworks”: Always illegal for public use. This includes aerial fireworks, firecrackers, and rockets.
2. Penalties for Illegal Fireworks
- Misdemeanor charges for most violations:
- Up to 1 year in county jail
- Fines up to $1,000
- Felony charges for possession or use of large quantities or dangerous fireworks:
- Up to 3 years in state prison
- Fines up to $50,000
3. Santa Ana-Specific Enforcement
Santa Ana enforces strict local ordinances:
- Possession or use of illegal fireworks can result in:
- A minimum fine of $1,000
- Up to 6 months in jail
4. Additional Criminal Charges
Because the fireworks were fired indiscriminately into a crowd, additional charges may apply:
- Assault with a deadly weapon (if injuries occurred or were likely)
- Reckless endangerment
- Disturbing the peace
- Arson-related charges if any fire was caused
These charges could significantly increase the severity of penalties, especially if anyone was injured or if the act is deemed intentional or malicious.