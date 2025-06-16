Mon. Jun 16th, 2025
Two anti-ICE protesters wanted by the SAPD for launching fireworks into a crowd

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 16, 2025

Police detectives are attempting to identify two suspects who fired illegal fireworks indiscriminately into a large crowd of people, according to the SAPD.

On Wednesday, June 11, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the suspects aimed the fireworks downward toward individuals in the crowd near the area of 4th Street and French Street during an anti-ICE demonstration.

The SAPD urges anyone with information about their identities or whereabouts to contact Detective Sergeant P. McClaskey at (714) 245-8438 or pmcclaskey@santa-ana.org.

If these suspects are arrested in Santa Ana, California, for firing illegal fireworks into a large crowd, they could face multiple serious charges and penalties under both state and local laws.

1. Illegal Fireworks Use

California classifies fireworks into two categories:

  • “Safe and Sane” fireworks: Legal only in certain jurisdictions and during specific times.
  • “Dangerous fireworks”: Always illegal for public use. This includes aerial fireworks, firecrackers, and rockets.

2. Penalties for Illegal Fireworks

  • Misdemeanor charges for most violations:
    • Up to 1 year in county jail
    • Fines up to $1,000
  • Felony charges for possession or use of large quantities or dangerous fireworks:
    • Up to 3 years in state prison
    • Fines up to $50,000 

3. Santa Ana-Specific Enforcement

Santa Ana enforces strict local ordinances:

  • Possession or use of illegal fireworks can result in:
    • minimum fine of $1,000
    • Up to 6 months in jail 

4. Additional Criminal Charges

Because the fireworks were fired indiscriminately into a crowd, additional charges may apply:

  • Assault with a deadly weapon (if injuries occurred or were likely)
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Disturbing the peace
  • Arson-related charges if any fire was caused

These charges could significantly increase the severity of penalties, especially if anyone was injured or if the act is deemed intentional or malicious.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

