Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects involved in a vandalism investigation during an anti-ICE demonstration.
On Wednesday, June 11, at approximately 10:45 p.m., the suspects were observed spray-painting graffiti along the southeast corner of 4th Street and French Street using black paint. Afterward, Suspects #1 and #2 walked north into the crowd, while Suspect #3 rode south on the scooter.
- Suspect #1: Female, White or Hispanic, 15–20 years old, wearing a white baggy T-shirt, dark plaid shorts, and her hair in a bun
- Suspect #2: Male, Hispanic, 15–20 years old, wearing a black pullover jacket, gray shorts, and a black face mask
- Suspect #3: Male, Hispanic, 15–22 years old, wearing a black pullover jacket, black hat, glasses, and riding a black scooter with a camouflage backpack
Anyone with information on their identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant D. Padilla at (714) 245-8377 or SPadilla@santa-ana.org.
One thought on “The SAPD is searching for three anti-ICE taggers”
When you see the amount of graffiti that covers our cities, I almost think spray paint should be a regulated and sold to professionals with a permit or license only. It’s so out of hand. It’s even worse in Western Europe where the permissive progressive attitudes equating tagging with art are even worse than they are here. Very indicative of overall societal decay. I almost wonder if they encourage their children to draw on the walls of someone else’s house when they’re invited over for dinner.