The SAPD is searching for three anti-ICE taggers

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects involved in a vandalism investigation during an anti-ICE demonstration.

On Wednesday, June 11, at approximately 10:45 p.m., the suspects were observed spray-painting graffiti along the southeast corner of 4th Street and French Street using black paint. Afterward, Suspects #1 and #2 walked north into the crowd, while Suspect #3 rode south on the scooter.

Suspect #1: Female, White or Hispanic, 15–20 years old, wearing a white baggy T-shirt, dark plaid shorts, and her hair in a bun

Suspect #2: Male, Hispanic, 15–20 years old, wearing a black pullover jacket, gray shorts, and a black face mask

Suspect #3: Male, Hispanic, 15–22 years old, wearing a black pullover jacket, black hat, glasses, and riding a black scooter with a camouflage backpack

Anyone with information on their identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant D. Padilla at (714) 245-8377 or SPadilla@santa-ana.org.

