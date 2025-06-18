The SAPD allows anti-ICE protests but get out of line and you will be arrested

SANTA ANA, Calif. – The City of Santa Ana fully supports and honors the right to peaceful assembly and free expression, and supports the community response to recent federal immigration actions.

Many in our community have chosen to exercise their constitutional rights by gathering and expressing their views through peaceful demonstrations. We are grateful that the vast majority of participants over the past week have done so peacefully, and we encourage everyone to continue demonstrating in a respectful and nonviolent manner.

It has come to the attention of the Santa Ana Police Department that certain misleading and inaccurate information has been circulated through local blogs and social media platforms regarding recent law enforcement activities. We wish to take this opportunity to clarify the facts and provide a transparent update to the public.

First and foremost, any police response to incidents, including those referenced in recent reports, has been carried out in strict accordance with the law. Our officers are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of all individuals within the community, and our actions are always motivated by the need to uphold constitutional rights and safeguard both people and property.

As has been communicated multiple times, the City of Santa Ana and the Santa Ana Police Department do not and will not participate in or assist with ICE immigration enforcement in full compliance with SB 54, the California Values Act.

The City has no contracts with ICE, including holding immigration detainees in our jail. The City’s contract with ICE was terminated in 2017 and has not been reinstated.

Unlike other cities that declared unlawful assemblies early in the day, while there was still sunlight, and imposed curfews that effectively curtailed the right to assemble, the City of Santa Ana demonstrated restraint and a commitment to its community by respecting the public’s need to express frustration and allowing peaceful demonstrations to continue into the late-night hours.

The following is a summary of police activities from June 9 to June 14, 2025.

The Santa Ana Community was able to demonstrate along Santa Ana Boulevard, Civic Center Drive, Broadway, and Bristol, First, Flower, Main, Fourth, Raitt, Grand, Willits, McFadden and French streets.

The Santa Ana Police Department mobilized in response to individuals engaging in the following activities in violation of law:

Launched fireworks at law enforcement officers

Launched fireworks in the middle of large crowds

Drove vehicles recklessly in the middle of large crowds

Threw rocks or bottles at officers

Vandalized property

Failed to comply with the lawful orders given by law enforcement

This resulted in 24 total arrests over six days for law violations, including refusal to disperse, remaining at an unlawful assembly, assault on a peace officer, resisting an executive officer through threat or violence, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, vandalism, and destroying a communication device to prevent emergency assistance.

The City has the responsibility and mandate to ensure the safety of the public, and we will continue to monitor activities for the well-being of the community. We will not tolerate reckless criminal behavior that harm or have the potential to harm our community.

