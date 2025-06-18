Wed. Jun 18th, 2025
Crime Tustin

Debit card thieves wanted by the Tustin Police

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 18, 2025

Do you recognize this trio? Detectives are attempting to identify these three prolific fraudsters, according to the Tustin Police.

Their MO? Utilizing a ruse of dropped currency to get victims to open their wallets, ultimately leading to the theft of the victim’s debit card.

Shortly after their latest theft, the suspects made numerous withdrawals from various banks, resulting in significant financial loss to the victim.

Anyone with information regarding these three is asked to contact the Tustin Police Department Tip Line at 714-426-2427 or by email at tpdtipline@tustinca.org.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Orange County Crime Stoppers by dialing 855-487-6227, using the Crime Stoppers app “P3 Tips” or by going to https://occrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime ICE immigration Santa Ana SAPD

The SAPD allows anti-ICE protests but get out of line and you will be arrested

Jun 18, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Graffiti ICE Santa Ana SAPD

The SAPD is searching for three anti-ICE taggers

Jun 17, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Fireworks ICE immigration Santa Ana SAPD

Two anti-ICE protesters wanted by the SAPD for launching fireworks into a crowd

Jun 16, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime Tustin

Debit card thieves wanted by the Tustin Police

Jun 18, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime ICE immigration Santa Ana SAPD

The SAPD allows anti-ICE protests but get out of line and you will be arrested

Jun 18, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Graffiti ICE Santa Ana SAPD

The SAPD is searching for three anti-ICE taggers

Jun 17, 2025 Art Pedroza
Costa Mesa OC Fair

OC Fair Board names James Canfield as new CEO

Jun 16, 2025 Art Pedroza