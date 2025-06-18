Debit card thieves wanted by the Tustin Police

Do you recognize this trio? Detectives are attempting to identify these three prolific fraudsters, according to the Tustin Police.

Their MO? Utilizing a ruse of dropped currency to get victims to open their wallets, ultimately leading to the theft of the victim’s debit card.

Shortly after their latest theft, the suspects made numerous withdrawals from various banks, resulting in significant financial loss to the victim.

Anyone with information regarding these three is asked to contact the Tustin Police Department Tip Line at 714-426-2427 or by email at tpdtipline@tustinca.org.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Orange County Crime Stoppers by dialing 855-487-6227, using the Crime Stoppers app “P3 Tips” or by going to https://occrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/.

