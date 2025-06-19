Thu. Jun 19th, 2025
Crime Irvine

Irvine Police investigate clever theft at Ulta Beauty Store

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 19, 2025

A duo walked into the Ulta Beauty store in Irvine and gave the phrase “makeup heist” a whole new meaning, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The female suspect stacked over $1500 in beauty products at the register, handed over some cash, and then pulled off a sneaky sleight of hand, taking back some of that money.

Picture courtesy of the Irvine Police

The male suspect may have been the ultimate distraction while the cash vanished faster than setting spray in summer.

Recognize them? Email Investigator Voigt at svoigt@cityofirvine.org.

Picture courtesy of the Irvine Police

Editor’s Note – the suspects appear to be Roma, who have in the past been referred to as Gypsies. The scheme they used is an old trick. Be careful if a customer pulls out a wad of cash then starts asking you to make change during a transaction. If this happens to you stop the transaction immediately and call your manager. Put all cash away and take control. If they act up call the police.

Potential Penalties for the Ulta Theft in Irvine, CA

Since the value of the stolen beauty products was over $1,500, this would likely be charged as felony grand theft under California law.

  • Felony Grand Theft (Penal Code § 487)
    Punishable by 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison.
  • Organized Retail Theft (Penal Code § 490.4)
    If the theft involved coordination or distraction tactics, it could be charged as organized retail theft. This carries up to 3 years in jail.
  • Additional Penalties
    • Fines and restitution to the store
    • Probation (especially for first-time offenders)
    • Possible restraining orders banning entry to certain stores

The exact outcome would depend on the suspects’ criminal history, the prosecutor’s approach, and whether a plea deal is reached.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
