Thu. Jun 19th, 2025
Alcohol Crime Drugs Huntington Beach

The Huntington Beach Police will conduct a DUI and CDL Checkpoint on Friday night

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 19, 2025

The Huntington Beach Police Department has announced a DUI and CDL checkpoint scheduled for Friday, June 20, 2025, running from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within city limits.

The checkpoint is part of an ongoing effort to reduce impaired driving and enhance public safety. Locations are selected based on data related to DUI crashes and arrests, aiming to deter dangerous driving behaviors rather than simply make arrests.

What to Expect:

  • Officers will be screening drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.
  • The checkpoint will also ensure drivers have valid licenses.
  • The department emphasizes that impairment isn’t limited to alcohol—prescription and over-the-counter medications can also affect driving ability.

Important Reminders:

  • Driving under the influence of marijuana, even if legally obtained, is illegal.
  • First-time DUI offenders face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended license.
  • Always read medication labels and avoid driving if there’s any risk of impairment.

This safety initiative is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For more information, visit hbpd.org.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime Irvine

Irvine Police investigate clever theft at Ulta Beauty Store

Jun 19, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Tustin

Debit card thieves wanted by the Tustin Police

Jun 18, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime ICE immigration Santa Ana SAPD

The SAPD allows anti-ICE protests but get out of line and you will be arrested

Jun 18, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Alcohol Crime Drugs Huntington Beach

The Huntington Beach Police will conduct a DUI and CDL Checkpoint on Friday night

Jun 19, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Irvine

Irvine Police investigate clever theft at Ulta Beauty Store

Jun 19, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Tustin

Debit card thieves wanted by the Tustin Police

Jun 18, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime ICE immigration Santa Ana SAPD

The SAPD allows anti-ICE protests but get out of line and you will be arrested

Jun 18, 2025 Art Pedroza