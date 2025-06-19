The Huntington Beach Police will conduct a DUI and CDL Checkpoint on Friday night

The Huntington Beach Police Department has announced a DUI and CDL checkpoint scheduled for Friday, June 20, 2025, running from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within city limits.

The checkpoint is part of an ongoing effort to reduce impaired driving and enhance public safety. Locations are selected based on data related to DUI crashes and arrests, aiming to deter dangerous driving behaviors rather than simply make arrests.

What to Expect:

Officers will be screening drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

The checkpoint will also ensure drivers have valid licenses.

The department emphasizes that impairment isn’t limited to alcohol—prescription and over-the-counter medications can also affect driving ability.

Important Reminders:

Driving under the influence of marijuana, even if legally obtained, is illegal.

First-time DUI offenders face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties , along with a suspended license .

, along with a . Always read medication labels and avoid driving if there’s any risk of impairment.

This safety initiative is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For more information, visit hbpd.org.

