Anti SAPD protest set for today at El Centro Cultural de Mexico

The Ususal Suspects are at it again! An organization called Orange County CSO is hosting a protest today at 2 pm in Santa Ana at El Centro Cultural de Mexico, at 837 N. Ross St.

This likely unpermitted event will include a march to the SAPD headquarters at 60 Civic Center Plaza.

Anti police protest in Santa Ana

Are they protesting about the gang-related stabbing of a Santa Ana High School student? Nope. They are instead protesting the police, alleging that SAPD officers Luis Casillas and Isaac Ibarra are “killer cops.”

Noe Rodriguez was shot and killed by Santa Ana police officers Luis Casillas and Isaac Ibarra on December 1, 2024.

The shooting incident took place around 5:30 p.m. on December 1, 2024. The SAPD had received a call about a man who was allegedly holding a rifle in the area. When the police officers arrived at the scene, they encountered Rodriguez. The two officers who responded to the scene approached the suspect and shot him under uncertain circumstances.

The case is being investigated by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who is about as woke as they come.

Why is anyone protesting when we don’t know the facts? Why not let the State of California finish their investigation then we will all know what happened?

If Rodriguez was walking around with a rifle, how would anyone have expected that to have a positive outcome?

This is most likely grandstanding by City Council Members Johnathan Ryan Hernandez and Benjamin Vazquez . They both hate the police. Ironically Vazquez got spanked in last year’s Santa Ana Mayoral race by pro law enforcement Mayor Valerie Amezcua.

Hernandez and Vazques also tried to pass a measure last year to give undocumented residents the right to vote in Santa Ana. That measure utterly failed as well.

If the protest and march are not permitted the participants should be stopped and cited by the police.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.