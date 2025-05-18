OC Charter School parents of the year honored

On Saturday, April 16, 2025, La Union de Padres hosted its 2nd annual OC Charter Schools Parent of the Year celebration at the historic building owned by the Church of Scientology of Orange County, at 505 N Sycamore St.

In attendance were Parents, Charter school leaders, dignitaries and community members. The 2025 OC Charters Schools Parents of the Year are the following: Jazmin Aguilera, Daisy Ambriz, Maribel Banos, Rosario Cisneros, Leticia Colima, William Cortez, Yeni Cortez, Maria Diaz, Dalia Garcia, Maria Lopez, Lourdes Martinez, Ashton Morris, Vanessa Ortiz, Joey Padilla, Maria Pagan, Sara Solorio, Rebecca Viveros, Trevor Johnson, Davis Vasquez Guadalupe Zamora Marcelino, Liliana Gonzalez, Roberto Don Diego, Dan Liu,

The honorees were encouraged and inspired to be celebrating with so many parental rights and educational opportunity advocates in one space where the contributions and success of each of them was celebrated. They were encouraged as this celebration demonstrated strength and the support for more educational options in Orange County.

2025 OC Charter Schools Parent of the Year Celebration

“The advocacy for parental rights and quality public education for all students in Orange County continues and I am proud to see so many individuals celebrating the tenacity of parents choosing the best educational environment for their children. I am exceedingly grateful for Dr. Stephan Bean OCDE Superintendent and Rancho Santiago Chancellor, Marvin Martinez, Santa Ana Councilmember Phil Bacerra, SAUSD Board Member Brenda Lebsack, the Honorable Rick Ledezma from OUSD, Westminster Councilwoman, Amy Phan and MC Feli Michaca for joining the celebration to acknowledge parents at this historic event” said Cecilia “Ceci” Iglesias, founder of La Union de Padres.

Sponsors for the event included The Horowitz Group, Ed Choice, California Charter Schools Association, and Opcioines Escolares. Mariachi Las Aguilas from NOVA Academy Charter School provided amazing entertainment for the attendees. The honorees received Certificates of Recognition from the offices of Councilmember Bacerra, OC Supervisor Don Wagner, Supervisor Sarmiento and Congressman Lou Correa.

Stay tuned for the announcement for La Union de Padres – OC Charter Schools Parent of the Year 2026 date.

