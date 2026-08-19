Adult infected with measles visited at least five locations in central OC

(Santa Ana, CA) – The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) received confirmation of a measles case in an adult which was locally acquired from a known exposure. The individual visited several public locations during the infectious period including the following:



8/11/26 – 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Anaheim Packing District

8/14/26 – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Fire and Ice restaurant, Anaheim

8/14/26 – 10 p.m. – 12 midnight – BJ’s restaurant, Orange

8/14/26 – 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. – The Escape Game Orange

8/11/26 and 8/14/26 – 10:40 a.m. – 12 noon – UCI Health Fountain Valley Cafeteria



People who were in the locations above around the same time(s) should:

Review whether they are immune to measles or not. People who are not fully immunized against measles or who don’t know if they are immune to measles already, should talk with a health care provider about receiving the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 days to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop); if symptoms develop, stay at home and call a health care provider immediately for guidance.

and call a health care provider immediately for guidance. Anyone who suspects they may have measles should call their medical provider before arriving at the medical office to avoid exposing others.

arriving at the medical office to avoid exposing others. Clinicians should immediately report any suspected measles cases to the OC Health Care Agency for guidance and testing coordination.

“Measles is highly contagious. Everyone 12 months and older should receive two doses of MMR vaccine (measles, mumps and rubella). Infants less than a year old who are traveling internationally should receive one dose of MMR vaccine. Adults and others who are not immune remain at risk, especially as outbreaks continue across the country and worldwide,” said Dr. Anissa Davis, Deputy County Health Officer. “Vaccination is the best protection.”



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have already been 2,566 confirmed measles cases in the United States in 2026. This marks the highest annual case count since measles was declared eliminated in the US in 2000, surpassing the 2,289 cases reported during the full year of 2025.



Common symptoms include fever, cough, red watery eyes, and a rash that typically begins on the head before spreading to the rest of the body. Measles is the most contagious disease known, and it spreads very easily through the air and by direct contact with an infected person. People are contagious from approximately four days before the rash begins through four days after the rash appears.



Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent measles. About measles immunization:

Immunizing household members, including children, adolescents, and adults, is the best way to protect infants who are too young to receive the MMR vaccine.

Infants should receive their first MMR vaccine at 12-15 months of age. The second dose of MMR is given between 4 and 6 years of age, before starting school.

Measles is found in many parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Children 6 to 12 months of age who are traveling internationally are recommended to receive a dose of the MMR vaccine prior to travel, to decrease their risk of infection. Before travel to domestic measles outbreak areas, talk to a healthcare provider about following immunization recommendations for international travel.

Children 12 months and older, as well as adults, should receive two doses, at least 28 days apart, before travel, if not already vaccinated.



For more information about measles, visit California Department of Public Health – Measles or OC Health Care Agency – Measles.

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