Woman fatally shot in early morning drive-by in Orange

On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 12:30 a.m., a Honda SUV was traveling south on N. Highland Street approaching E. Del Mar Avenue, according to the Orange Police Department.

An unknown male suspect shot multiple rounds into the car. The driver, a female adult, was struck and pronounced deceased at the scene.

A female adult passenger was sitting in the front seat and was uninjured.

The suspect fled on foot and there is no additional information available at this time.

Orange police detectives are on scene and are actively investigating this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Orange Police Department at 714-744-7571.

In California, a drive-by shooting resulting in the death of a person is treated as a very serious crime with severe penalties. Here are some key points:

Drive-By Shooting: Under California Penal Code § 26100, willfully and maliciously discharging a firearm from a vehicle can be charged as a felony. If the shooting results in death, it can lead to significant prison time. Murder Charges: The act could be prosecuted as first-degree murder if it is determined that the shooting was premeditated. First-degree murder carries a penalty of 25 years to life in prison, and in some cases, the death penalty. Vehicular Manslaughter: If the prosecution cannot prove premeditation, the driver might still face charges of vehicular manslaughter. This can result in up to 10 years in prison if gross negligence is involved. Additional Penalties: Fleeing the scene adds further charges, such as hit-and-run, which can lead to additional fines and imprisonment.

These penalties reflect the gravity of such offenses and aim to deter such violent acts.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Email

Pinterest

Print

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.