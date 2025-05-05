Mon. May 5th, 2025
Don’t have a Cinco de uh oh in Orange today

By Art Pedroza

May 5, 2025
The Orange Police Department encourages the public to celebrate Cinco de Mayo responsibly by planning ahead and designating a sober driver.

On May 5, the Orange Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“Don’t put yourself and others on the road at risk by driving impaired,” Sergeant David Barr said. “If you’re planning to celebrate with a drink or two, leave your keys at home and designate a sober driver.”

The Orange Police Department wants to remind the community that alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment. Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, cannabis products and other drugs may also cause impairment. If you plan on drinking or taking medications with a driving warning label, let someone who is sober drive. If you see someone who appears to be driving while impaired, call 9-1-1.

In Orange, CA, the penalties for a DUI can be quite severe, especially with increased enforcement during holidays like Cinco de Mayo . Here are the typical penalties for a first-time DUI offense in Orange County:

  • Probation: 3 years of summary probation.
  • Fines: $390 to $1,000, plus court costs and penalties which can amount to $2,000 or more.
  • Jail Time: 48 hours to 6 months in county jail.
  • Education Programs: Mandatory 3-month or 9-month DUI school, depending on your blood alcohol content (BAC).
  • License Suspension: 6-month suspension, but you can usually continue driving with an ignition interlock device (IID) for those 6 months.
  • Additional Programs: Completion of a one-day Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) victim impact panel.

Law enforcement agencies in Southern California, including Orange County, often step up DUI patrols and checkpoints during Cinco de Mayo. It’s always best to plan ahead and designate a sober driver if you plan to celebrate.

Art Pedroza
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
