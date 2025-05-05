Mon. May 5th, 2025
The Westminster Police will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation this Tuesday

ByArt Pedroza

May 5, 2025
On May 6, 2025, the Westminster Police Department will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation.

This means that if you are planning on driving through the Westminster area tomorrow then you better drive safely, share the road, and remember to double-check for cyclists and pedestrians.

In Westminster, CA, penalties for unsafe driving around pedestrians and bicyclists can be quite severe. Here are some key points:

Penalties

  1. Fines: The base fine for failing to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks can start around $238, but with additional fees, the total cost can exceed $500.
  2. Points on License: Unsafe driving violations typically add points to your driving record, which can lead to increased insurance premiums and potential license suspension if too many points accumulate.
  3. Court Appearances: Some violations may require a mandatory court appearance, especially if they result in injury or are considered reckless driving.

Examples of Violations

  1. Failing to Yield: Not yielding to pedestrians at crosswalks or intersections.
  2. Distracted Driving: Using a handheld device while driving, which can endanger pedestrians and cyclists.
  3. Speeding: Driving over the speed limit, particularly in areas with high pedestrian traffic or near schools.
  4. Improper Turns: Making illegal turns that cut off pedestrians or cyclists.
  5. Running Red Lights: Ignoring traffic signals, which can lead to collisions with pedestrians and cyclists.

These measures are in place to enhance road safety and protect vulnerable road users.

