The Westminster Police will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation this Tuesday

On May 6, 2025, the Westminster Police Department will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation.

This means that if you are planning on driving through the Westminster area tomorrow then you better drive safely, share the road, and remember to double-check for cyclists and pedestrians.

In Westminster, CA, penalties for unsafe driving around pedestrians and bicyclists can be quite severe. Here are some key points:

Penalties

Fines: The base fine for failing to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks can start around $238, but with additional fees, the total cost can exceed $500. Points on License: Unsafe driving violations typically add points to your driving record, which can lead to increased insurance premiums and potential license suspension if too many points accumulate. Court Appearances: Some violations may require a mandatory court appearance, especially if they result in injury or are considered reckless driving.

Examples of Violations

Failing to Yield: Not yielding to pedestrians at crosswalks or intersections. Distracted Driving: Using a handheld device while driving, which can endanger pedestrians and cyclists. Speeding: Driving over the speed limit, particularly in areas with high pedestrian traffic or near schools. Improper Turns: Making illegal turns that cut off pedestrians or cyclists. Running Red Lights: Ignoring traffic signals, which can lead to collisions with pedestrians and cyclists.

These measures are in place to enhance road safety and protect vulnerable road users.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Email

Pinterest

Print

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.