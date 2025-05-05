A gunman shot himself after shooting 2 others at an O.C. RV park and campground

ANAHEIM, Calif. (May 4, 2025) On Sunday, May 4, 2025, at about 2:40 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Canyon RV Park at Featherly Regional Park, near the intersection of Gypsum Canyon and the 91 freeway.

Deputies secured the scene, and the Orange County Fire Authority and Anaheim Fire treated and transported three male adults with gunshot wounds to the hospital. The suspect was one of the men transported with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A fourth victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries sustained after he was hit by a vehicle.

INCIDENT UPDATE. Three people, including the suspect, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their condition is still unknown. At this time, we believe the individuals involved all knew each other. We will update with more info as we are able. pic.twitter.com/HmeTVwkEoU — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 5, 2025

The Orange County Sheriff investigators believe that there was a dispute between the suspect and one of the victims earlier in the day. The suspect then returned to the Canyon RV Park and attempted to hit the victim with his vehicle. He then exited the car and began shooting before turning the gun on himself.

Initial information leads the investigators to believe this was a personal dispute suspect and victims knew one another. This is not believed to be an act of terrorism.

The area is secure and there is no known threat to the community.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous tips can be sent to OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227) or at occrimestoppers.org.

The penalties for the criminal actions noted above would be severe and multifaceted:

Hitting a pedestrian with your car: This could lead to charges of vehicular assault or manslaughter, depending on the circumstances and the severity of the injuries. Shooting two people: This would likely result in charges of attempted murder or murder, carrying significant prison sentences. Attempting suicide: While suicide itself is not criminalized in California, aiding or encouraging someone else’s suicide is a felony.

These actions would involve extensive legal proceedings and potential mental health evaluations.

