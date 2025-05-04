Suspect arrested after fleeing from a hit and run collision in Tustin

This morning, the Tustin Police Department was alerted of a roll over vehicle collision near Walnut Avenue and Atherton Lane.

The driver who caused the collision decided not to stick around to talk, but instead left behind his wrecked car and, unfortunately for him, a lot of evidence too.

A keen eyed resident spotted a suspicious male near the scene and alerted the Tustin Police.

That tip led the police officers straight to the suspect, who had injuries consistent with the collision.

The suspect was promptly taken into custody and treated for his injuries. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is currently preparing his accommodations at the Orange County Jail.

In California, the penalties for a hit-and-run collision can vary significantly based on the circumstances of the accident. Here are the key points:

Misdemeanor Hit-and-Run (Property Damage Only): Fines : Up to $1,000

: Up to $1,000 Imprisonment: Up to 6 months in county jail Felony Hit-and-Run (Injury or Death): Fines : Between $1,000 and $10,000

: Between $1,000 and $10,000 Imprisonment: Up to 4 years in state prison

Additional factors, such as driving under the influence or distracted driving, can lead to enhanced penalties. The severity of the penalties also depends on whether the accident caused injury or death.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Email

Pinterest

Print

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.