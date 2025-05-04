Suspect arrested after fleeing from a hit and run collision in Tustin

This morning, the Tustin Police Department was alerted of a roll over vehicle collision near Walnut Avenue and Atherton Lane.
The driver who caused the collision decided not to stick around to talk, but instead left behind his wrecked car and, unfortunately for him, a lot of evidence too.
A keen eyed resident spotted a suspicious male near the scene and alerted the Tustin Police.
That tip led the police officers straight to the suspect, who had injuries consistent with the collision.
The suspect was promptly taken into custody and treated for his injuries. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is currently preparing his accommodations at the Orange County Jail.
In California, the penalties for a hit-and-run collision can vary significantly based on the circumstances of the accident. Here are the key points:
- Misdemeanor Hit-and-Run (Property Damage Only):
- Fines: Up to $1,000
- Imprisonment: Up to 6 months in county jail
- Felony Hit-and-Run (Injury or Death):
- Fines: Between $1,000 and $10,000
- Imprisonment: Up to 4 years in state prison
Additional factors, such as driving under the influence or distracted driving, can lead to enhanced penalties. The severity of the penalties also depends on whether the accident caused injury or death.