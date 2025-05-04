Irvine man arrested after a horrific fatal DUI collision in west Orange County

STANTON, Calif. (May 3, 2025) On Friday, May 2, 2025, at about 11 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Stanton.

Deputies arrived and discovered that a Dodge sedan and a Toyota van had been involved in an apparent head-on collision, striking an unoccupied parked vehicle.

The driver of the van, Hoanh Thanh Ngo, 55, of Stanton, succumbed to his injuries sustained in the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, James Anthony Deleon, 30, of Irvine, fled the scene on foot.

He was detained a short time later and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence with a prior conviction and booked into the Orange County Jail for CPC 187(a) – Murder, and CVC 23153(a) – DUI Causing Injury.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating the collision.

If anyone has additional details that may assist investigators, or witnessed this traffic collision, they are asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Traffic Bureau at 949-425-1860. Anonymous information may be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

The penalties for the Irvine man involved in the fatal DUI collision in Stanton, CA, can be quite severe due to several factors:

DUI Causing Death: In California, causing a fatal accident while driving under the influence can lead to charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. This can be prosecuted as either a misdemeanor or a felony. A felony conviction can result in up to ten years in state prison. Fleeing the Scene: Leaving the scene of an accident that results in injury or death is a serious offense under California Vehicle Code 20001. This can be charged as a felony, with penalties including imprisonment, fines, and suspension of driving privileges. Prior Conviction: Having a prior conviction can lead to enhanced penalties. Under California’s Three Strikes Law, a second serious or violent felony conviction can double the sentence, and a third can result in 25 years to life in prison.

Given these circumstances, the Irvine man could face significant prison time, substantial fines, and other legal consequences.

