Sat. May 3rd, 2025
Several coastal O.C. drivers were recently arrested after DUI-related collisions

ByArt Pedroza

May 3, 2025
DUI suspect arrested in Huntington Beach

The Huntington Beach Police Department has recently arrested several impaired drivers and responded to DUI-related crashes, all of which were completely preventable.

On this Cinco de Mayo, if you’re celebrating in Huntington Beach, don’t let it end in handcuffs—or worse.

A DUI can cost lives, cause serious injuries, and hit your wallet hard with fines up to $13,500. It’s not worth it.

Remember to:

  • Use a ride-share
  • Designate a sober driver
  • Make a plan BEFORE you party
DUI suspect arrested in Huntington Beach

Ironically Huntington Beach politicians and city employees have a long history of getting arrested on DUI charges including:

  • Huntington Beach Planning Commissioner Tim Ryan was arrested on DUI charges on was arrested Jan. 28, 2012. The criminal complaint stated that Ryan was driving with a 0.20 BAC level — more than two times the legal limit.
  • Past HB City Councilman Matthew Harper and past City Attorney Jennifer McGrath were both busted on DUI charges in separate incidents

In Huntington Beach, CA, the penalties for a DUI arrest can be quite severe. Here are some key points:

  1. Fines and Penalties: A first-time DUI offense can result in fines and penalties averaging around $13,500.
  2. License Suspension: Your driver’s license may be suspended.
  3. Jail Time: Depending on the severity of the offense and prior convictions, you could face jail time ranging from a few days to several months.
  4. Probation: You may be placed on probation, which includes regular check-ins and compliance with specific conditions.
  5. DUI Education Programs: Attendance at DUI education programs is often mandatory.

These penalties are designed to deter impaired driving and ensure public safety.

Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

