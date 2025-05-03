Several coastal O.C. drivers were recently arrested after DUI-related collisions

The Huntington Beach Police Department has recently arrested several impaired drivers and responded to DUI-related crashes, all of which were completely preventable.
On this Cinco de Mayo, if you’re celebrating in Huntington Beach, don’t let it end in handcuffs—or worse.
A DUI can cost lives, cause serious injuries, and hit your wallet hard with fines up to $13,500. It’s not worth it.
Remember to:
- Use a ride-share
- Designate a sober driver
- Make a plan BEFORE you party
Ironically Huntington Beach politicians and city employees have a long history of getting arrested on DUI charges including:
- Huntington Beach Planning Commissioner Tim Ryan was arrested on DUI charges on was arrested Jan. 28, 2012. The criminal complaint stated that Ryan was driving with a 0.20 BAC level — more than two times the legal limit.
- Past HB City Councilman Matthew Harper and past City Attorney Jennifer McGrath were both busted on DUI charges in separate incidents
In Huntington Beach, CA, the penalties for a DUI arrest can be quite severe. Here are some key points:
- Fines and Penalties: A first-time DUI offense can result in fines and penalties averaging around $13,500.
- License Suspension: Your driver’s license may be suspended.
- Jail Time: Depending on the severity of the offense and prior convictions, you could face jail time ranging from a few days to several months.
- Probation: You may be placed on probation, which includes regular check-ins and compliance with specific conditions.
- DUI Education Programs: Attendance at DUI education programs is often mandatory.
These penalties are designed to deter impaired driving and ensure public safety.